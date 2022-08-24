Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
At 6-month academy, Michigan DNR recruits train for ‘best job in the world’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new batch of recruits for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have been living at the Michigan State Police Training Academy near Lansing for over a month. They will stay there for a total of 23 weeks, going through rigorous training on their...
Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint
If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
WNEM
Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.
WNEM
Crim Festival of Races in Flint kicks off Friday night
Tens of thousands of runners are expected to hit the bricks Saturday for the annual Crim Festival of Races. MSP crime lab requested after body found on side of the road. A disturbing discovery along a quiet country road in Genesee County. Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification. Updated:...
WNEM
U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms
More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co. Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Many are flocking to Flint for the...
Winner of 10-mile race now ‘inaugurated as Michigander’ in first Crim
FLINT, MI -- The 25-year-old distance runner who won the 10-mile Crim in downtown Flint this morning says he’s now officially a “Michigander.”. Daniel Soto is originally from Des Moines, Iowa but moved to Michigan to run with the Hanson’s Running Team based in Rochester Hills after graduating from the University of Iowa, where he ran track and field.
WNEM
Destroyer celebrates 10 years on the Saginaw river
A disturbing discovery along a quiet country road in Genesee County. The Saginaw Fire Department (SFD) received new recognition from the state. Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw.
WILX-TV
Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam. She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old. Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District. In 1983, she became the principal...
WNEM
Thousands participate in 45th annual Crim Festival of Races
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The 45th annual Crim Festival of Races is in the history books after runners followed the blue line Saturday morning. An estimate eight thousand runners from far and wide hit the bricks to take on the legendary 10-mile course and some of the smaller races. Unlike...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
WNEM
Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
Flint high school football scores for 8-26-22
WNEM
Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Saginaw Fire Department (SFD) received new recognition from the state. The new recognition from the state to SFD makes it the second department in Michigan to be Safe Sleep certified. The department held a press conference at their central fire station to receive the certification. The...
review-mag.com
2022 Fall Cannabis Guide
Earlier this year, Bay County was the recipient of a blunt sum of $1.4 million from 2021 marijuana tax dollars - its slice of the $42-million-plus pie generated by 2021 marijuana tax revenue in Michigan. Only Washtenaw County, with $1.8 million, received more funds. As the marijuana industry finds its legs, Bay County is among the areas experiencing the positive impact of the emergence of the marijuana industry.
Indoor skatepark, shop opens in Bay City as a destination for skateboarders
BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is a skating haven that allows skateboarders to practice their skills any time of the year, regardless of the weather. Skateboarders of all ages have been enjoying the new indoor skatepark that opened up shop at 106 South Linn Street in the Midland Street Business District earlier this month. Major Skate is a veteran-owned indoor skateboarding facility skate shop that is located in a historic building with the original exposed brick giving it an appropriately themed urban-grunge feel.
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Midland Police Department investigating social media threat
Breaking: The Midland Police Department is investigating a teenager who made a threat on social media. Several parents reached out to Mid-Michigan NOW about a possible threat against Northeast Middle School. We contacted Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow. He sent us this statement saying:. “A threat by a teenager...
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
Gov. Whitmer shows off her 80’s hairstyle
Whitmer said the first days of school had her think about the advice she'd give her younger self. One thing seemed to stick out.
WNEM
Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
See 39 photos from Saginaw Nouvel playing Flint Beecher in high school football
Flint, MI -- In an intense start to both teams’ seasons, Saginaw Nouvel High School traveled to Flint to play Beecher High School in the fourth game of the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Saginaw Nouvel won the game, 47-26. MLive was there to document...
