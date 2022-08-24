ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

1240 WJIM

Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint

If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: No direct threat made in Midland Public Schools situation

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Despite social media rumors, there was not a direct threat toward Midland Public Schools this week, according to the Midland Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 25, a parent made Jefferson and Northeast administrators aware of an inappropriate post shared by a student in a group chat on Monday, Aug. 22, according to Midland Public Schools.
WNEM

Crim Festival of Races in Flint kicks off Friday night

Tens of thousands of runners are expected to hit the bricks Saturday for the annual Crim Festival of Races. MSP crime lab requested after body found on side of the road. A disturbing discovery along a quiet country road in Genesee County. Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification. Updated:...
FLINT, MI
Saginaw, MI
WNEM

U of M-Flint college freshmen move into dorms

More grand plans are on the way for the Grand Blanc Marketplace. Woman found dead after hit-and-run in Isabella Co. Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Isabella County. Crim Festival kicks off weekend of races. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Many are flocking to Flint for the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Destroyer celebrates 10 years on the Saginaw river

A disturbing discovery along a quiet country road in Genesee County. The Saginaw Fire Department (SFD) received new recognition from the state. Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam. She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old. Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District. In 1983, she became the principal...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Thousands participate in 45th annual Crim Festival of Races

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The 45th annual Crim Festival of Races is in the history books after runners followed the blue line Saturday morning. An estimate eight thousand runners from far and wide hit the bricks to take on the legendary 10-mile course and some of the smaller races. Unlike...
FLINT, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WNEM

Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -The Saginaw Fire Department (SFD) received new recognition from the state. The new recognition from the state to SFD makes it the second department in Michigan to be Safe Sleep certified. The department held a press conference at their central fire station to receive the certification. The...
SAGINAW, MI
review-mag.com

2022 Fall Cannabis Guide

Earlier this year, Bay County was the recipient of a blunt sum of $1.4 million from 2021 marijuana tax dollars - its slice of the $42-million-plus pie generated by 2021 marijuana tax revenue in Michigan. Only Washtenaw County, with $1.8 million, received more funds. As the marijuana industry finds its legs, Bay County is among the areas experiencing the positive impact of the emergence of the marijuana industry.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Indoor skatepark, shop opens in Bay City as a destination for skateboarders

BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is a skating haven that allows skateboarders to practice their skills any time of the year, regardless of the weather. Skateboarders of all ages have been enjoying the new indoor skatepark that opened up shop at 106 South Linn Street in the Midland Street Business District earlier this month. Major Skate is a veteran-owned indoor skateboarding facility skate shop that is located in a historic building with the original exposed brick giving it an appropriately themed urban-grunge feel.
BAY CITY, MI
nbc25news.com

Breaking: Midland Police Department investigating social media threat

Breaking: The Midland Police Department is investigating a teenager who made a threat on social media. Several parents reached out to Mid-Michigan NOW about a possible threat against Northeast Middle School. We contacted Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow. He sent us this statement saying:. “A threat by a teenager...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
MIDLAND, MI

