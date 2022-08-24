Read full article on original website
Edwardsburg-area man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder for a deadly shooting south of Edwardsburg on Wednesday.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested, confronted by Bikers against Predators
Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he was confronted by the group Bikers against Predators on Thursday, Aug. 25, about alleged inappropriate messages he made with a member of the group posing as a 13-year-old girl. ABC 57 News reports the confrontation was streamed live on...
1 dead; pregnant woman, infant hurt after I-94 shooting
One woman is dead and another woman, along with an infant, are hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo County.
22 WSBT
Cass County Mich. prosecutor charges suspect with open murder in death of relative
The Cass County Prosecutor's office has released the name of the man accused of shooting and killing a relative in Edwardsburg. 54-year-old Gary Shaw has been arraigned on felony charges of Open Murder. Police were dispatched to Shaw's home on Redfield Street Wednesday evening after reports of gunshots. According to...
1 charged after 4 shot behind Paw Paw bar
A Vicksburg man has been charged after four people were shot behind a Paw Paw bar on Aug. 16.
nbc25news.com
Two dead after officer involved shooting in Bangor Twp., deputy placed on paid leave
BANGOR TWP, Mich.- UPDATE: According to Bay County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect. Investigators say the suspect is dead and that...
Police searching for suspect vehicle after two women, infant shot in Portage
PORTAGE, Michigan — A man was arrested and another suspect is sought after two women and an infant were shot Friday night, Portage Public Safety confirms. Police responded to a shooting between two cars on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp of I-94 around 10:50 p.m. When first responders...
kisswtlz.com
Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation
Michigan State Police say they are assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with a shooting that involved an officer. The shooting happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in a Bangor Township neighborhood. Authorities say there is no danger to the community as they continue their investigation. No details have been released on what transpired before the shooting. State Police have disclosed that two people are dead.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Missing Mukwonago teens found in Benton Harbor, Mich.
BENTON HARBOR, MICH — Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, have been located safe near Benton Harbor, Mich. According to the Benton Township Police Department, Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley, both 14 years old, were located on Saturday, Aug. 27, and are in the process of being reunited with their families.
22 WSBT
Three people transported to the hospital after Cass County crash
A crash Saturday morning in Cass County sent three people to the hospital. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 60-year-old Theresa Schultz of Fort Wayne was headed west on Pokagon Highway before 9 a.m. Saturday morning when she was hit by a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign.
wkzo.com
1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
1 hurt in Kalamazoo crash; 1 arrested
A driver has been arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.
townbroadcast.com
Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought
A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
95.3 MNC
Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township
A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
whtc.com
North Side Convenience Store Robbed Before Dawn
PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – Authorities are looking for a suspect in an pre-dawn Sunday robbery of a convenience store on the way to the beach on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to the Mobil Mart...
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Danisha Lane. Lane is wanted for Failure to Appear for Supervised Release with the original conviction of Armed Robbery. Wynter...
Kalamazoo County sheriff: Six arrested for soliciting teens online
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says its task force that targets people soliciting sex from teens online has arrested six more men, including a Portage school bus driver.
WNDU
LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest
TRAIL CREEK, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte police officer has resigned after being accused of having sex outside of a bar in Trail Creek. Brandon Wilkerson, 35, was arrested for public indecency and public intoxication on Aug. 12 after a police officer said he saw Wilkerson near a pickup truck at Evergreen Plaza off U.S. 20 with his pants down and engaging in what appeared to be sexual activity.
