Dowagiac, MI

95.3 MNC

Man arrested, confronted by Bikers against Predators

Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he was confronted by the group Bikers against Predators on Thursday, Aug. 25, about alleged inappropriate messages he made with a member of the group posing as a 13-year-old girl. ABC 57 News reports the confrontation was streamed live on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
kisswtlz.com

Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation

Michigan State Police say they are assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with a shooting that involved an officer. The shooting happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in a Bangor Township neighborhood. Authorities say there is no danger to the community as they continue their investigation. No details have been released on what transpired before the shooting. State Police have disclosed that two people are dead.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Missing Mukwonago teens found in Benton Harbor, Mich.

BENTON HARBOR, MICH — Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, have been located safe near Benton Harbor, Mich. According to the Benton Township Police Department, Zara Sindler and Jesse Kelley, both 14 years old, were located on Saturday, Aug. 27, and are in the process of being reunited with their families.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
wkzo.com

1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
PORTAGE, MI
townbroadcast.com

Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought

A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

North Side Convenience Store Robbed Before Dawn

PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – Authorities are looking for a suspect in an pre-dawn Sunday robbery of a convenience store on the way to the beach on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to the Mobil Mart...
HOLLAND, MI
WNDU

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Danisha Lane. Lane is wanted for Failure to Appear for Supervised Release with the original conviction of Armed Robbery. Wynter...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest

TRAIL CREEK, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte police officer has resigned after being accused of having sex outside of a bar in Trail Creek. Brandon Wilkerson, 35, was arrested for public indecency and public intoxication on Aug. 12 after a police officer said he saw Wilkerson near a pickup truck at Evergreen Plaza off U.S. 20 with his pants down and engaging in what appeared to be sexual activity.
TRAIL CREEK, IN

