Sanford, NC

WRAL

Lazy Daze artist: Trailer full of $10,000 in pottery, art stolen from Cary hotel

Cary, N.C. — An artist visiting Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival said his trailer full of pottery, a tent, tables and other items was stolen. Robin Rodgers, a pottery artist from Atlanta, Ga., said the items stolen totaled over $10,000. The trailer he rented for the festival was stolen from the parking lot of his hotel in Cary Friday night.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Glasshouse Kitchen is open, plus Cary is getting a cowboy bar

Raleigh, N.C. — The team behind downtown Raleigh’s Wye Hill opened Glasshouse Kitchen this week out in RTP (5 Laboratory Drive). Raleigh Magazine was the first to break the news of the new concept. The name comes from the gorgeous building boasting three sides of floor-to-ceiling windows which will feel like an extension of the outside world in the dining room — without the annoyances of being outside. The menu, which is crafted as approachable-casual, is a joint effort by WH Hospitality company chef Bobby McFarland and executive chef Savannah Miller, who, before joining the Glasshouse team, worked at M Tempura for almost four years. Pizza will be a huge draw of the menu along with a sandwich-heavy menu at lunch and a small plates-forward menu at dinner. And don’t forget brunch as well as their craft cocktail program. Congrats to co-owners Sara Abernethy and Chris Borreson. Check them out here.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

'This one seems pretty scary': Mysterious pneumonia affecting dogs

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 'This one seems pretty scary': Mysterious pneumonia affecting dogs. There is a mysterious and severe case of pneumonia affecting dogs, and some veterinarians are already...
RALEIGH, NC
City
Sanford, NC
cbs17

Johnston County welcomes first-of-its-kind food hall

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — What was once a cigar outlet is now a first-of-its-kind food hall in Selma. The Old North State Food Hall may be the country’s first roadside food hall. “To me, its the evolution of a food court but instead of McDonald’s and Subways, it’s...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
msn.com

27 of the BEST Raleigh Fall Festivals and Events 2022

September’s here! September’s Here. September’s Here!!. In Australia, it was always the month that signaled we made it through winter and were moving into Spring and soon-to-be-summer. In the USA, it’s the signal that Fall is approaching – a season full of exciting festivals, events, and happenings...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

What you need to know about the Town of Cary’s Lazy Daze Festival this weekend

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Cary is celebrating one of its signature events this weekend. The 46th annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival kicks off Saturday. Crews spent the day Friday pitching tents, unloading trucks, and setting up tables for about 300 vendors. Organizers are expecting somewhere between 50,000 to 60,000 vendors and visitors to attend.
CARY, NC
thisisraleigh.com

8 Fantastic Museums in Raleigh (most of them FREE)

Raleigh is not known as a tourist destination and for its big ticket attractions, and to be honest we kind of like it that way, but that doesn’t mean there are not a ton of cool things to do and if museums are your thing there are several excellent museums in Raleigh to explore.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Missing Person Last Seen on Bus to Durham

The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

