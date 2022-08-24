Read full article on original website
Cary, N.C. — An artist visiting Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival said his trailer full of pottery, a tent, tables and other items was stolen. Robin Rodgers, a pottery artist from Atlanta, Ga., said the items stolen totaled over $10,000. The trailer he rented for the festival was stolen from the parking lot of his hotel in Cary Friday night.
Robin Rodgers has been making pottery for 30 years and was eager to show off 60 pieces of his artwork at the Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival in Cary on Saturday.
Raleigh, N.C. — The team behind downtown Raleigh’s Wye Hill opened Glasshouse Kitchen this week out in RTP (5 Laboratory Drive). Raleigh Magazine was the first to break the news of the new concept. The name comes from the gorgeous building boasting three sides of floor-to-ceiling windows which will feel like an extension of the outside world in the dining room — without the annoyances of being outside. The menu, which is crafted as approachable-casual, is a joint effort by WH Hospitality company chef Bobby McFarland and executive chef Savannah Miller, who, before joining the Glasshouse team, worked at M Tempura for almost four years. Pizza will be a huge draw of the menu along with a sandwich-heavy menu at lunch and a small plates-forward menu at dinner. And don’t forget brunch as well as their craft cocktail program. Congrats to co-owners Sara Abernethy and Chris Borreson. Check them out here.
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — What was once a cigar outlet is now a first-of-its-kind food hall in Selma. The Old North State Food Hall may be the country’s first roadside food hall. “To me, its the evolution of a food court but instead of McDonald’s and Subways, it’s...
September’s here! September’s Here. September’s Here!!. In Australia, it was always the month that signaled we made it through winter and were moving into Spring and soon-to-be-summer. In the USA, it’s the signal that Fall is approaching – a season full of exciting festivals, events, and happenings...
UNC’s marching band and the acclaimed Marching 100 from FAMU joined forces for a halftime performance during the Celebration Game that featured the Heels and Rattlers facing each other in Chapel Hill. Here’s the full show.
The new owner of the Siler City home may turn it into a tourist attraction.
A $30 investment in a scratch-off ticket turned into a near-unbelievable return for Juan Jauregui of Sanford.
“When I realized it, I just started hollering,” McCain said. “I was feeling so good I couldn’t even go back to sleep.”
The 22-year-old’s need to do laundry led to his jackpot win.
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Cary is celebrating one of its signature events this weekend. The 46th annual Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival kicks off Saturday. Crews spent the day Friday pitching tents, unloading trucks, and setting up tables for about 300 vendors. Organizers are expecting somewhere between 50,000 to 60,000 vendors and visitors to attend.
Five sites across the state failed the weekly fecal bacteria test, with two of those river sites in the Raleigh area, the group announced Friday.
In less than 24 hours, the doors will open at the Old North State food Hall in Selma. It's a brand new concept for Johnston County but one that's been very successful in other areas.
Raleigh, N.C. — There is a mysterious and severe case of pneumonia affecting dogs, and some veterinarians are already seeing it in Raleigh. It’s impacting how vets are accepting new dogs for boarding. Doctors are still trying to figure out what it is. At Care First Animal Hospital...
Raleigh is not known as a tourist destination and for its big ticket attractions, and to be honest we kind of like it that way, but that doesn’t mean there are not a ton of cool things to do and if museums are your thing there are several excellent museums in Raleigh to explore.
The Chapel Hill Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a man missing since Wednesday afternoon. A release from the department on Thursday said police are searching for 48-year-old Mark A. Allen. The alert said Allen, who is listed as a Henderson, N.C., resident, was last seen around noon on Wednesday around Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police said they’ve received “numerous complaints” regarding an incident on Franklin Street Thursday night between a UNC-Chapel Hill student and two North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. An ALE spokesperson said the arrest involved the use of force. Erin...
