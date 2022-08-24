ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia announces Pool season to end in September

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia’s pools are still open but you will not have much longer to cool off in the pool. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends,...
Benedict College’s Environmental Engineering program receives accreditation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Benedict College has become the 1st HBCU in South Carolina to receive accreditation for its Environmental Engineering program. Clemson University is the only other school in the state to have this accreditation for its Environmental Engineering program. The college received the honor from the Accreditation Board for...
Lexington County Coroner identifies shooting victim, Deputies make arrest

LEXINGTON CO, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday on Glenn Road. According to the coroner, 66 year old Michael Duane Funny, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.
RACE FOR GOVERNOR: Joe Cunningham and running mate Tally Casey meet with Columbia residents at local brewery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In November, South Carolina voters will decide whether to re-elect current Governor Henry McMaster or elect former Congressman Joe Cunningham. The Democratic candidate for governor was in Columbia Thursday evening with his running mate for lieutenant governor, Tally Casey. “I think there’s one fundamental question...
Former detention center officer charged with assault

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A former Kershaw County Detention Center officer was booked into that very detention center after being charged with assault. According to SLED, Steven Payne is charged with second degree assault and battery. According to an incident report, on March 31st Payne grabbed the inmate by the...
Lexington PD search for man wanted on multiple arrest warrants

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a man they say is wanted on various active warrants for thefts from motor vehicles. According to authorities suspect, Warren Harris is accused of thefts from the Pope-Davis Tire and Automotive business that police took place earlier this month. Officials have not released information concerning what Harris is accused of stealing. Police are asking anyone who may know where Harris is, or has information about the thefts that can help in their ongoing investigation to contact crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME-SC.
Lexington deputies investigate shooting that leaves three injured

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting they say left three people injured just after 8pm Thursday night. According to deputies, the three individuals were shot while in the 100 block of Glenn Road. Investigators received reports of a shooting that led them to the crime scene and discovered the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
RCSD: Three suspects connected to multiple burglaries arrested at homeless camp

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested three suspects connected to multiple burglaries at a homeless camp. Christopher Leggett, 22, Stephen Rhein, 45, and Jessica Rhein, 39 are all charged with receiving stolen goods. Stephen is also charged with 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Deputies: Suspects arrested in shooting that left teen dead

Richland Co., (S.C.)–Richland Co. deputies say three suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 17 year old boy. Deputies say they responded to Nexus Apartments in the Village at Sandhills on July 20th to a report of a shooting. There they found the body...
