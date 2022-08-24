Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces Pool season to end in September
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia’s pools are still open but you will not have much longer to cool off in the pool. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends,...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia International University hosts ribbon cutting for new Health Science Lab
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia International University is taking big steps in its plans to expand health care courses, including a nursing program. Friday, the university held a ribbon-cutting for the new 2,700 square foot Health Science lab. School leaders say the lab is part of a new emphasis on...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Ice hockey for a cause, plus Latin Festival on Main St.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In your look at Local Living, Columbia Fire Department will face the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Blueliners on the ice hockey rink for a good cause!. The benefit game kicks off this Saturday at the Flight Rink on 1019 Broad Stone Road from 4...
abccolumbia.com
Benedict College’s Environmental Engineering program receives accreditation
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Benedict College has become the 1st HBCU in South Carolina to receive accreditation for its Environmental Engineering program. Clemson University is the only other school in the state to have this accreditation for its Environmental Engineering program. The college received the honor from the Accreditation Board for...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington County Coroner identifies shooting victim, Deputies make arrest
LEXINGTON CO, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday on Glenn Road. According to the coroner, 66 year old Michael Duane Funny, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.
abccolumbia.com
RACE FOR GOVERNOR: Joe Cunningham and running mate Tally Casey meet with Columbia residents at local brewery
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In November, South Carolina voters will decide whether to re-elect current Governor Henry McMaster or elect former Congressman Joe Cunningham. The Democratic candidate for governor was in Columbia Thursday evening with his running mate for lieutenant governor, Tally Casey. “I think there’s one fundamental question...
abccolumbia.com
Former detention center officer charged with assault
Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A former Kershaw County Detention Center officer was booked into that very detention center after being charged with assault. According to SLED, Steven Payne is charged with second degree assault and battery. According to an incident report, on March 31st Payne grabbed the inmate by the...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington PD search for man wanted on multiple arrest warrants
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a man they say is wanted on various active warrants for thefts from motor vehicles. According to authorities suspect, Warren Harris is accused of thefts from the Pope-Davis Tire and Automotive business that police took place earlier this month. Officials have not released information concerning what Harris is accused of stealing. Police are asking anyone who may know where Harris is, or has information about the thefts that can help in their ongoing investigation to contact crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME-SC.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington deputies investigate shooting that leaves three injured
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting they say left three people injured just after 8pm Thursday night. According to deputies, the three individuals were shot while in the 100 block of Glenn Road. Investigators received reports of a shooting that led them to the crime scene and discovered the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
abccolumbia.com
Ft. Jackson officials say soldier dies after being hospitalized for medical emergency
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fort Jackson officials say a 17-year-old Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. According to officials, Private Alyssa Cahoon was transported by Fort Jackson EMS to an off-post hospital after collapsing during physical training August 20. “We extend our...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Three suspects connected to multiple burglaries arrested at homeless camp
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested three suspects connected to multiple burglaries at a homeless camp. Christopher Leggett, 22, Stephen Rhein, 45, and Jessica Rhein, 39 are all charged with receiving stolen goods. Stephen is also charged with 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
abccolumbia.com
Deputies: Suspects arrested in shooting that left teen dead
Richland Co., (S.C.)–Richland Co. deputies say three suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 17 year old boy. Deputies say they responded to Nexus Apartments in the Village at Sandhills on July 20th to a report of a shooting. There they found the body...
