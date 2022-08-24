ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awkwafina Gets Sporty in Adidas x Gucci Tracksuit and Silk Sneakers for ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Screening

By Aaron Royce
Awkwafina took an athletic approach to red carpet style while arriving at a New York screening for the upcoming Amazon Prime series “The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power.” The fantasy show, which stars Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo and Tyroe Muhafidin, will premiere on the streaming platform on September 2.

Arriving at Alice Tully Hall for the occasion, Awkwafina wore a blue tracksuit from Gucci and Adidas’ viral collaboration .

The athleisure set featured a button-up varsity-style jacket and drawstring trousers. Accenting each were Adidas’ triple and Gucci’s red and green stripes, as well as a co-branded logo. The “Nora from Queens” creator layered the set over the collection’s co-branded blue and white graphic T-shirt with a red collar.

When it came to shoes, Awkwafina continued her sporty streak in a pair of Adidas x Gucci sneakers . Her low-top $850 Gazelle style featured rounded toes in a lace-up silhouette with blue silk uppers, pink leather counters and red laces. Finishing the set were Adidas’ triple stripes in white leather, as well as paneled green silk toes and translucent green rubber soles. The multi-toned style added a monochrome finish to her ensemble while remaining athletic and sharp. Awkwafina often varies her footwear styles, ranging from sharp pumps to sleek sneakers. The
“Crazy Rich Asians” actress has been seen on the red carpet in a variety of colorful and neutral pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals — which she also re-wears — from luxury brands like Malone Souliers, Versace and Larroudé. She’s also been spotted in affordable styles by Aldo. Off-duty, her footwear is decidedly more casual, including Stella McCartney platform brogues, Reebok and Converse sneakers.

Discover Adidas x Gucci’s collaborative collection in the gallery.

ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

