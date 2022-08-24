ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies

By Peter Hall
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23PYWI_0hU4NgAg00

Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano and his wife Rebbie, left, appear at a campaign event in Aston, Delaware County, with David White, a former county councilman who ran unsuccessfully in the Republican primary for governor.

In a campaign swing through southeast Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano rallied supporters with reminders of the pandemic and social unrest that defined the middle years of his opponent’s last term as attorney general.

Running through what he called the “Democrats’ filthy dirty laundry list,” Mastriano derided  Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf’s enforcement of mask mandates and business restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Mastriano told crowds in Montgomery and Delaware counties that his election would restore freedom to Pennsylvania.

“If you want our kids to grow up with the same freedoms you have here, we got to beat him bad,” Mastriano said, speaking to about 100 people gathered in the parking lot of a roofing business in Pennsburg, Montgomery County.

“What’s my vision for Pennsylvania here? To restore freedom. To hand powers back over to where it always should be. And we stand for the freedom of all men and women – all Americans. I just don’t swear allegiance, like Josh, to my party,” Mastriano said.

He also tossed barbs at former state Health Secretary Rachel Levine, for the state’s handling of nursing home policies during the pandemic; and President Joe Biden, for economic and immigration policies. He also said transgender inclusive educational policies make the Democratic Party “bat crap crazy.”

“We don’t want male domination on women’s athletic teams anymore. So girls, you will have a level playing field to restore that Josh Shapiro wants to roll back the clock 50 years on what you have worked so hard for with Title IX,” Mastriano said.

As attorney general, Shapiro stood up for transgender rights, joining legal fights to allow transgender students to use the facilities corresponding to their gender identity. In June, Shapiro spoke out against a Republican-backed bill that would have barred transgender students from women’s interscholastic sports, calling it “nothing more than cruel.” Wolf vetoed the legislation.

Mastriano, a retired U.S. Army colonel elected to a south-central Pennsylvania state senate district in 2019, was an unlikely victor in a crowded Republican gubernatorial primary.

His initiatives include improving energy independence and reducing costs by developing Pennsylvania’s coal, gas and oil resources.

“We’re going to dig and drill like there’s no tomorrow,” Mastriano said.

His energy policy would include dropping out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a compact between northeast states to cut carbon emissions from power plants that Pennsylvania joined in April. Mastriano’s energy plan would also include the construction of natural gas export terminals in Philadelphia and Erie, he said.

“I pledge to become No. 1 in energy production under Gov. Mastriano,” Mastriano said.

He has also vowed to roll back what he said were the thousands of regulations on business and industry implemented during Wolf’s terms.

As a candidate, he faced criticism for his presence in the U.S. Capitol grounds as supporters of former President Donald Trump swarmed and broke into the building, temporarily halting the certification of presidential election results.

Mastriano has also been denounced by Jewish leaders for his use of the alt-right social media platform Gab , which critics call a haven for hate speech, to engage potential voters. The gunman accused of killing 11 worshipers at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018 was a frequent user, posting about his plans minutes before the killings.


Shapiro and some members of his own party have labeled Mastriano too extreme because of his suggestions that as governor he could decertify election machines and end gay marriage; and because of his dismissal of climate change as “fake science.”

Absent from Mastriano’s remarks Tuesday was any anti-abortion rhetoric. The only reference came from Mastriano’s wife, Rebbie, who listed the right to be born among Republican women’s rights.

The first bill that Mastriano co-sponsored as a senator in 2019 was a bill that would ban abortions after six weeks’ gestation, which is before most people know that they are pregnant.

Since the primary and the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Mastriano has seldom mentioned abortion.

Journalists were not permitted to enter the grounds of the Montgomery County business where Mastriano spoke Tuesday morning.

Those present were directed to a roped-off area on the front lawn of the business out of sight of the area where Mastriano spoke. (His amplified speech could be heard from an adjacent parking lot.) Throughout his campaign, Mastriano has refused to engage with most media outlets, preferring to appear on conservative talk radio and social media livestreams.

At a later appearance at a pub in Aston, Delaware County, Mastriano dismissed an analysis of his school choice plan by the Pennsylvania State Education Association as “garbage.” He also called news reports on the analysis, shameful echoing of a “propaganda piece.”

Mastriano’s education funding plan would devastate Pa.’s public schools, advocates say

Mastriano has said that he would eliminate property taxes to fund public education and reduce per-pupil spending to as little as $9,000 from the statewide average of more than $19,000.

Mastriano said the reports fail to mention his vote for a historic $850 million increase in education funding in this year’s budget, but the PSEA analysis concludes more than $6 billion in additional state revenue would be needed to offset the loss of local property tax revenue, even at the reduced per-student spending levels Mastriano proposes.

The post In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 29

D L
4d ago

boy sounds like a level headed approach to Pennsylvania's problems, i personality didn't hear anything that would be bad for a Democrat or republican, plus we are well aware what the wolf administration did during covid, they forced and fined small businesses across Pennsylvania to close when all the while big box stores got wealthy

Reply
13
Reg D
3d ago

Women and the men that stand behind this man, are voting to make Women second class citizens. in those families I bet the women's voice is not Heard

Reply(1)
6
Daniel Kemery
4d ago

Wolf and Shapiro are great guys, I am a vet and I am voting for Shapiro

Reply(15)
22
Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend

Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall. The post State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

This Week in Pennsylvania: Liz Wagenseller

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Republican Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg Area sued the federal government, as well as how Governor Wolf pardoned 2,000 people during his time as governor. Get daily news, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Delaware County, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Elections
Delaware County, PA
Elections
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Delaware County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
City
Philadelphia, PA
Delaware County, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Health
abc27.com

Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Perry County

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — The November election is just a few months away, and the candidates are out campaigning, hoping to rally their base and sway undecided voters. Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro stopped in Perry County on Saturday, Aug. 27. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Steelers star and other veterans highlighting impact of closed primaries on those who served

HARRISBURG, PA – An effort by the Committee of Seventy to pass legislation that would open Pennsylvania’s primary elections to all registered voters is enlisting prominent veterans to highlight the disproportionate impact of closed primaries on former service members. About half of Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans are registered independents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Josh Shapiro
phl17.com

PA State Senator speaks on Philadelphia DHS reports, overnight stays

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Pennsylvania State Senator Arthur L. Haywood III responded to the Philadelphia Department of Human Services permitting children to stay overnight. Haywood released a statement Friday acknowledging the concerns within the Center City office. “The Philadelphia Department of Human Services allowing children, as young as toddlers, to sleep on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Social Unrest#Immigration Policy#Politics State#Election State#Republican#Democrats#Democratic#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘It all takes a toll’: Pa. Democrats examine secondary impacts of gun violence

Sen. Tim Kearney, D-Delaware, described the speakers’ remarks as “sobering,” as they outlined how the gun violence epidemic has affected communities, the physical and emotional toll of gun violence, and solutions to combat the crisis. The post ‘It all takes a toll’: Pa. Democrats examine secondary impacts of gun violence appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy