Offset Sues Quality Control Over Solo Career

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago
Offset is suing Quality Control for the rights to his solo career. According to TMZ , the Migos rapper has filed a lawsuit against his label, claiming they failed to honor their agreement made in January 2021.

The lawsuit, reportedly filed on Tuesday (Aug. 23), states the rapper, legally known as Kiari Kendrell Cephus, previously negotiated his solo deal. Cephus “paid handsomely” for his solo artist rights, but Quality Control has allegedly gone back on its word. Since the release of “54321” and his forthcoming solo project announcement, he says QC isn’t honoring the deal and claiming the Baby Keem-produced track as their own.

QC’s Pierre “P” Thomas hit Twitter on Wednesday (Aug. 24) to call foul on Offset’s lawsuit.

“The last lawsuit was filed publicly and dismissed quietly,” P typed. “Let’s see how this one go. Been to real for all this lame sh*t. Everyone know the real problem.”

Offset fired back quote tweeting P, responding to his disapproval of his lawsuit.

“Ni**as act like I’m the problem, I paid millions to get my rights back, Ni**a,” Cephus said, reacting to the music executive. “You blackballed me. I ain’t said Sh*t one time homie, I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years now I drop, and you want ya name on my credit?”

Cephus hasn’t spoken about the future of Migos as of late, but he has doubled down on his solo career . Offset’s next single, “Code,” featuring Moneybagg Yo, drops on Friday (Aug. 26).

Watch the video for his latest single, “54321,” below.

