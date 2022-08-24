Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lower debt for many in Texas

Read full article on original website
Elected leaders in Texas ignore majority in criminalizing abortion
The “trigger ban” on abortion in Texas kicked into action Thursday, reactivating an anti-abortion law passed in 1925, when Texas had fewer than 5 million people, most of them white. The majority of voters who today support women’s access to abortion in some form were reminded once again...
Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott’s inaction on gun reform
The solemn succession of families took turns walking from the steps of the Texas Capitol to a lone microphone placed in the bright Saturday sun. There, they shared sacred details of loved ones who were among the 21 people gunned down in Texas’ deadliest school shooting May 24. Maite...
Progressive group raising $25 million to boost Democrats this November and beyond
An alliance of heavy-hitting donors is closing in on a goal of raising $25 million for the 2022 election cycle, looking to build lasting infrastructure for the state’s progressives as Texas Democrats continue to fight for a way back to power. The Texas Future Project told The Texas Tribune...
Where I Live: New Braunfels
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods.
Conditions in prisons during heat waves pose deadly threats to incarcerated people and prison staff
Extreme heat is taking an increasing toll across the U.S. in summertime. People who are incarcerated are among society’s most vulnerable groups and have been especially affected. dozen states do not have air conditioning in all of their prison units, including Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma,...
Drought as catalyst: Hill Country residents seeking greater protections for Trinity Aquifer
Kathleen Tobin Krueger stood on a low cliff last week, looking down on her family’s ranchland. Below her lay an expansive field laden with smooth white rocks, trees with exposed roots growing between them. There should be a full, flowing river here — there usually is a full, flowing...
Pablo Vegas, a utility executive in Ohio, named ERCOT’s new CEO
Pablo Vegas, a utility executive who lives in Ohio, will be the new leader of Texas’ main power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. ERCOT’s board announced Vegas’ hiring Tuesday. Vegas becomes ERCOT’s first permanent chief executive in 16 months, since former CEO Bill Magness...
San Antonio school districts see first state accountability grades since 2019
San Antonio’s big three school districts held on to their B scores under the Texas Education Agency’s latest accountability grades since 2019, after which the COVID-19 pandemic paused scores. Like San Antonio, Northside and North East independent school districts, most school districts in Bexar County kept the same...
Texas Dems uniformly vote for Biden’s climate and health care legislation
WASHINGTON — Texas’ congressional Democrats presented a united front Friday in voting for their party’s signature climate, health care and tax legislation, helping to secure one of the biggest political wins for the party just ahead of what is widely expected to be an uphill midterm election.
As school begins, superintendents say state’s $100M in safety funds have yet to be seen
As students return to school this month, superintendents from Northside and Judson independent school districts say the state has failed to help them do anything to prevent tragedies like the shooting at an Uvalde elementary school in May that left 21 people dead. The state’s Republican leaders declined requests to...
Six Flags’ new CEO cuts down on discounts, chases more ‘affluent’ customers
The parent company of Six Flags Fiesta Texas will double down on chasing a more affluent demographic with a more upscale experience, the theme park chain’s CEO and president Selim Bassoul said in an earnings call last week. Heavy discounting on single-day tickets and annual passes in past decades...
Conservation Society to pursue historic designations for Institute of Texan Cultures building
Siblings Rebecca Savage and Wayne, Wayne Jr. and Ernie De Winne gathered at the flags in front of the Institute of Texan Cultures Saturday to hear the Conservation Society of San Antonio announce its intent to secure state and national historic designations for the building. Artifacts belonging to their Belgian...
‘Wandering officers’ find new jobs in Texas, again and again
“The regulation of law enforcement in Texas is stuck at a crossroads.”. Those are the opening words from a report recently published by the nonprofit Texas 2036 organization. Those words also provide the start of an answer to a question I posed in a headline atop my most recent column: Why do cops with dubious track records keep finding new jobs?
Greg Abbott agrees to one gubernatorial debate with Beto O’Rourke
Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday he has agreed to debate Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke on Sept. 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. O’Rourke said he would debate Abbott in the Valley but did not commit to the Sept. 30 debate. Without ruling it out entirely, he also called for three “town hall-style debates.”
Who benefits from renewable energy subsidies? In Texas, it’s often fossil fuel companies
Texas is known for fiercely promoting its oil and gas industries, but it’s also the No. 2 renewable energy producer in the country after California. In fact, more than a quarter of all the wind power produced in the United States in 2021 was generated in Texas. These projects...
