Retired K-9 found dead after escaping transport vehicle in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A retired K-9 was found dead Wednesday morning after escaping more than a week ago from his kennel inside a transport vehicle .

According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, an animal transport company was making a cross-country trip from New Jersey to California when it made an emergency stop around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 near the intersection of Hwy 71 and Hwy 27 after they realized retired K-9 Hunter had escaped from the vehicle.

Two women, one unknown and the other who later identified herself as Jess, claimed to be from the area and helped the transport company employees search for the Belgian Malinois. They searched all night, and when they did not find Hunter, the employees left the area. Jess offered to contact them if Hunter turned up.

The transport company says Jess contacted the transport company two days later and told them that she found Hunter and claimed that her father-in-law had the K-9 and wanted to keep him. They even offered to pay $200 for the dog. When the owner learned about the offer, they said Hunter was not for sale and stopped all communication.

Police realized that the number the woman was calling from was an internet application and not a traceable number.

Sgt. Davignon was told about the ongoing situation and went to several homes in the area where Hunter went missing. When no leads turned up, the sheriff’s office posted about Hunter on its Facebook page , hoping that someone would assist in his safe return.

A Facebook user contacted the sheriff’s office on August 24, saying they found what they believed were Hunter’s remains on a secluded road in Little River County about 15 miles from where Hunter disappeared.

Sevier County Sheriff Robert Gentry said while they are not sure what caused the animal’s death, it appears Hunter he had been dead for four to five days.

Sgt. Davignon confirmed that the remains were Hunter’s with the help of his owner.

