AZFamily
Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 26-29
PHOENIX - Drivers in the east Valley may be in for a tough commute this weekend because of closures on Interstate 10 and Loop 202. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US and Loop 202 Santan from 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
Recap: Storms, dust and wind moved into portions of East Valley Saturday
PHOENIX — Scattered thunderstorms are making their way into the southeast Valley Saturday afternoon. While those storms are expected to bring rain and wind, parts of the West Valley were hit with winds and blowing dust earlier in the day. RADAR: Check the forecast in your area. Live updates:
East Valley Tribune
Mesa may land big manufacturing project
Mesa has potentially landed a big economic fish – a $145 million manufacturing facility for producing high-tech HVAC systems owned by Montreal-based XNRGY Climate Systems. The 500,000-square foot project is planned for the southwest corner of Elliot and Signal Butte Roads, south of the Apple data center. XNRGY produces...
AZFamily
Experts say slowing Phoenix housing market having a direct impact on rentals
Parents, students describe scene after Queen Creek 4th-grader brings gun to school. Some parents say the sense of urgency about the situation wasn’t relayed to them. 911 call, new video released of man who kidnapped his girlfriend in Glendale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police released a 911 call...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark
In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Coolidge, Arizona – August 2022 – Casa Grande Ruins National Monument
Casa Grande Ruins National Monument is a collection of ruins of a number of structures, including the 4 story high ‘Big House’. This Hohokam village was abandoned around 1450. While the structure survived harsh environments for centuries, in the 1930s the park service built a ramada over it...
SignalsAZ
22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project Activities Begin
Preliminary construction activities are now taking place as part of the 22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project, from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard, and will continue through the end of 2022. The project will replace the existing weight-restricted bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad and increase the number of travel lanes in each direction for improved east-west connectivity.
Cinnaholic is Coming Soon to Mesa
The gourmet plant-based cinnamon rolls shop continues to expand in the Valley.
nomadlawyer.org
Gilbert: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gilbert, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Gilbert Arizona. Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona. It is part of the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Incorporated in 1920, Gilbert is southeast of Phoenix. It was once known as the “Hay Shipping Capital of the World. When the town was...
SignalsAZ
Cycle Avondale Presented by Avondale Toyota – Register Now
Bicycle enthusiasts of all levels — from the recreational rider to professional athletes – will enjoy the opportunity to participate in Avondale’s annual bike ride! Cycle Avondale presented by Avondale Toyota, which takes place Sunday, October 2 at 7 a.m., is an official USA Cycling permitted event. This half metric (31 miles) bike ride route begins at Avondale Civic Center, in a newly revised route throughout the city, but still includes Phoenix Raceway!
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Live updates: Storm, dust, flood warnings issued for areas west, southwest of the Valley
ARIZONA, USA — Strong storms impacted areas across the state on Tuesday, bringing the heaviest rain to north Scottsdale and the Superstitions near Apache Junction. Expect fluctuating storm chances the rest of the workweek and weekend. RADAR: Track the current conditions in your neighborhood. >> Download the 12News app...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Phoenix
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SignalsAZ
Pima County is Seeking Nonprofits to Receive Surplus Property
Pima County’s Procurement Department is seeking 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that might be interested in receiving surplus property from the county. Procurement maintains a list of nonprofits that have registered to receive notifications of available surplus. When property becomes available, a notice is sent to all registered nonprofits at the same time. All surplus property is distributed on a first-come basis.
AZFamily
City Of Glendale says it has “proof” it connected sewer line to homeowner’s house
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Janet Melton may be disappointed, but with On Your Side’s help she says at least she has answers. “I completely thank you guys for everything you did,” Janet told On Your Side. “While it didn’t end up the way that we wanted, it was definitely worth the energy and effort that was put into it.”
ABC 15 News
Rural Arizona school finds staff and hope outside the US
STANFIELD, AZ — At Stanfield Elementary school, most mornings start with principal Jennifer Murrieta greeting her way across campus. "My favorite part of the day is being outside in the beginning of the day, smiling, and hopefully getting them to smile back at me. And to say hi back at me, which many of them do. It's getting better," she told ABC15.
KTAR.com
Queen Creek breaks ground on new 85-acre Frontier Family Park
PHOENIX — Construction on a new 85-acre community park in Queen Creek is underway after the town broke ground on Tuesday. Frontier Family Park is scheduled to open to the public by the end of 2023 with a recreation and aquatic center slated to open in 2024, according to a press release.
'It didn't look like Pinball Alley at all': Part of Salt River shut down after debris, fast rapids from rainfall cause dangerous conditions
MESA, Ariz. — If you're planning on cooling off in the Salt River anytime soon, you may run into some rough and potentially dangerous waters. The Tonto National Forest said recent monsoon storms created a rockslide that flooded the river with debris. This has caused a section of the river known as Pinball Alley to completely change and shut down.
KOLD-TV
Thousands without power on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are without power in Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23. According to TEP’s outage map, the majority of the outages are near the Drexel Heights area and some are near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. As of...
