Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa may land big manufacturing project

Mesa has potentially landed a big economic fish – a $145 million manufacturing facility for producing high-tech HVAC systems owned by Montreal-based XNRGY Climate Systems. The 500,000-square foot project is planned for the southwest corner of Elliot and Signal Butte Roads, south of the Apple data center. XNRGY produces...
MESA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark

In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project Activities Begin

Preliminary construction activities are now taking place as part of the 22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project, from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard, and will continue through the end of 2022. The project will replace the existing weight-restricted bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad and increase the number of travel lanes in each direction for improved east-west connectivity.
TUCSON, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Gilbert: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gilbert, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Gilbert Arizona. Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona. It is part of the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. Incorporated in 1920, Gilbert is southeast of Phoenix. It was once known as the “Hay Shipping Capital of the World. When the town was...
GILBERT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cycle Avondale Presented by Avondale Toyota – Register Now

Bicycle enthusiasts of all levels — from the recreational rider to professional athletes – will enjoy the opportunity to participate in Avondale’s annual bike ride! Cycle Avondale presented by Avondale Toyota, which takes place Sunday, October 2 at 7 a.m., is an official USA Cycling permitted event. This half metric (31 miles) bike ride route begins at Avondale Civic Center, in a newly revised route throughout the city, but still includes Phoenix Raceway!
AVONDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
TUCSON, AZ
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Phoenix

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pima County is Seeking Nonprofits to Receive Surplus Property

Pima County’s Procurement Department is seeking 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that might be interested in receiving surplus property from the county. Procurement maintains a list of nonprofits that have registered to receive notifications of available surplus. When property becomes available, a notice is sent to all registered nonprofits at the same time. All surplus property is distributed on a first-come basis.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Rural Arizona school finds staff and hope outside the US

STANFIELD, AZ — At Stanfield Elementary school, most mornings start with principal Jennifer Murrieta greeting her way across campus. "My favorite part of the day is being outside in the beginning of the day, smiling, and hopefully getting them to smile back at me. And to say hi back at me, which many of them do. It's getting better," she told ABC15.
KTAR.com

Queen Creek breaks ground on new 85-acre Frontier Family Park

PHOENIX — Construction on a new 85-acre community park in Queen Creek is underway after the town broke ground on Tuesday. Frontier Family Park is scheduled to open to the public by the end of 2023 with a recreation and aquatic center slated to open in 2024, according to a press release.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
12 News

'It didn't look like Pinball Alley at all': Part of Salt River shut down after debris, fast rapids from rainfall cause dangerous conditions

MESA, Ariz. — If you're planning on cooling off in the Salt River anytime soon, you may run into some rough and potentially dangerous waters. The Tonto National Forest said recent monsoon storms created a rockslide that flooded the river with debris. This has caused a section of the river known as Pinball Alley to completely change and shut down.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands without power on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are without power in Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23. According to TEP’s outage map, the majority of the outages are near the Drexel Heights area and some are near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. As of...
TUCSON, AZ

