wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
Yardbarker
WWE veteran says Randy Savage was told to stay away from Stephanie McMahon
Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell answered some questions on his podcast, titled "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." Dutch was asked to give his thoughts on the rumors of Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon that have circulated over the years:. "It wasn't a rumor. It was basically, if I can say this,...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Springfield, MA 8/27/22
IYO Sky (Without Bayley & Dakota Kai) defeated Asuka via a quick roll-up and put feet on the ropes for leverage. Riddle defeated Seth Rollins after driving him through a table then hitting the RKO. Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after an Otis distraction backfires allowing Owens to...
ComicBook
AEW Reveals Behind the Scenes Footage of CM Punk's Injury Aftermath on Rampage
AEW promised exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of CM Punk after his shocking AEW World Championship loss to Jon Moxley on tonight's Rampage, and the footage was delivered as promised. Later in the show fans got a quick recap of what happened on last week's Dynamite, showing the moment where Punk delivered a kick to Moxley that ended up with him grabbing his foot on the mat in clear pain. We then saw Punk being helped backstage, showing that he couldn't put any weight on the foot, and then he talked to the medical staff and trainers, giving more insight into what happened. You can watch the video in full below.
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com
Photo: Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee At Vince McMahon Birthday Party
A photo is doing the rounds on social media of Brock Lesnar and Pat McAfee standing outside the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City, where Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with friends and family on Wednesday night. The photo can be seen here. As noted earlier, John Cena...
PWMania
Final Lineup For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night 2 Event
The NWA will return to FITE.TV tonight with the second night of NWA 74 from Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis, MO. The show will air at 7pm ET. Here is the card:. * NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. NWA TV Champion Tyrus. * NWA Women’s Champion Kamille...
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Why He Thinks He Was Let Go From Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Trevor Murdoch spoke about his brief run with Impact Wrestling (then TNA) in 2009 and why he thinks it didn’t work out. He wrestled there as “The Outlaw” Jethro Holliday. Here are highlights:. On getting the call for TNA: “I was legitimately...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey’s Creative Direction Heading Into WWE Clash at the Castle
Ronda Rousey is not expected to wrestle at WWE’s Clash at the Castle PLE, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. However, Rousey may still appear on the show, which is why she was reportedly brought back to television so quickly after being “suspended” in storyline.
PWMania
Finals Confirmed for Vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on RAW
On Monday’s Clash at the Castle go-home edition of RAW, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned. During Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, Natalya and Sonya Deville defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, as well as Shotzi and Xia Li, to win a Second Chance Fatal 4 Way match. After that, Natalya and Deville competed against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on the same show, but ultimately failed to advance past the semifinals.
PWMania
Photos of Drew McIntyre’s Scars from WWE SmackDown Beating, Karrion Kross Warning
The Bloodline destroyed Drew McIntyre on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from Detroit. Despite interference from the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, Drew McIntyre was able to win the main event of SmackDown and defeat Sami Zayn. The storyline of the match was that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns called on Zayn to take care of Drew McIntyre and distract him before their main event match at WWE Clash at The Castle. Earlier in the evening, Reigns expressed his appreciation to Zayn for taking the Claymore Kick delivered by McIntyre on the episode of SmackDown from the previous week.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.27.22: IYO SKY vs. Asuka, More
WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event live event took place in Springfield, Massachusetts last night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa def. Cedric...
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Does Not Care If AEW Fines Him For Calling WWE Brand A 'Passion Product'
William Regal was part of WWE for over two decades and helped many next-generation talents along the way. "So, if they want to try and take me up on this, take me up on it and if I get fired from the company I'm working for now for sticking up [for them], then so be it," Regal stated on his podcast, "Gentleman Villain". "'NXT UK' was a passion project of mine, to give a decent place for British and European talent to get a pipeline so they could go to WWE and have the charmed life that I've had. If they don't like that, then they can get stuffed ... This was all done for the right reasons. How it's played out is an unfortunate thing."
411mania.com
Spoiler On Title Match From Impact Wrestling Tapings
A spoiler is out regarding a title match at Friday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. PWInsider reports that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Good Brothers to capture the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the taping, which is taking place in Dallas, Texas. The Good Brothers are...
411mania.com
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 10 Results: Updated Standings & More
STARDOM held the 10th night of the 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday morning. You can see the full results from the show, including updated standings for the tournament, below per Fightful:. * Oedo Tai (Rina, Fukigen Death & Ruaka) def. Queen’s Quest (Lady C, Hina & Miyu Amasaki) Blue...
411mania.com
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
wrestlingrumors.net
Keep Waiting: Update On Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
At least he has a good excuse. Managers have been a major point of wrestling for a long time now, as they can make things much easier for wrestlers who aren’t the best at talking. Some of the managers you will see are among the greatest talkers of all time, including one who is still around today. Now we know a bit more about why that one has been missing in action as of late.
PWMania
NWA 74 Night One Results – August 27, 2022
From the Chase Ballroom in St. Louis – streaming live on FITE.TV. – Joe Galli & Tim Storm welcome everybody to the pre-show and then they go over the card for tonight. The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews) w/Joe Cazana vs. Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett) w/Austin Idol.
