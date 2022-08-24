ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Boo cat
4d ago

Between Hayward and Howard street in Manchester,people need to clean up their dogs 🐕 💩 they leave it on people property clean it up we’re not doing it for you your pets will get sick if you don’t clean up 🧽

nbcboston.com

Contagious Respiratory Illness Spreading Among Dogs in NH

Dogs in New Hampshire have been dealing with a contagious respiratory illness. "We are seeing a large number of dogs with any signs ranging from runny nose and eyes, coughing, up to labored breathing, high fevers," explained Dr. Erin Crowley of the Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester. "We are seeing dogs and we are tracing them back to kennels and day cares, groomers, anywhere where a large number of dogs are coming together."
MANCHESTER, NH
iheart.com

Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
MANCHESTER, NH
wdfxfox34.com

How to Cope with Anxiety: 10 Simple Tips to Reduce Anxiety

Originally Posted On: https://hbhtherapy.com/how-to-cope-with-anxiety/. Throughout our daily lives, we all experience different levels of stress, worry, or even fear. But when these emotions become too strong and begin to affect our mental and physical health, it is time to consider treatment for anxiety disorder in Massachusetts. Finding a qualified therapist...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Pet owners warned after coyote attacks in Massachusetts

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCONCORD -- In recent weeks, there have been three incidents of suspected coyote attacks on dogs in Massachusetts. They happened in Sudbury, Wayland, and Concord. In some instances, those attacks were deadly. "[If you hear a coyote howling in the woods], at that point, if you have an animal outside you should go get it and bring it inside," suggests Concord Police Lt. Kevin MonahanMass Wildlife says coyotes can live in suburban, urban, and rural areas. It means anyone can run into one."Don't be intimidated by a coyote if they approach you. Try to scare them off...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Cyanobacteria blooms continue to alert people and pets

LACONIA — For beach lovers, swimmers and lakefront property owners in the Lakes Region, there is no water quality emergency. But there are reasons to be concerned, even in late summer and early fall. For the first time since 2018, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association this summer issued cyanobacteria advisories...
LACONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Sky Show draws thousands for a day of music and a night of fireworks

MANCHESTER, NH – It was clear from the huge turnout – and overall good behavior – that Manchester was ready for a return to Sky Show, a daylong music-centric event, which drew thousands to the riverside Arms Park on Saturday. After an absence of more than 10 years, the event was revived by Recycled Percussion, the popular local act that found its way to fame and a residency in Vegas, thanks to a lift from America’s Got Talent a dozen years ago.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Man pulled from burning car on Everett Turnpike in NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. – Good Samaritans pulled a man from a car that was engulfed in flames following a single-car crash on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire.It happened around 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the road in Merrimack. New Hampshire State Police arrived and found the 2013 Nissan GTR was heavily damaged and fully engulfed in flames. The driver had been pulled from his burning vehicle by other drivers who were in the area at the time of the crash. The vehicle, driven by a 39-year-old Nashua man, was the only car involved. State Police said the driver was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, then flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.Traffic was impacted following the crash for about two hours.Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. 
MERRIMACK, NH
nbcboston.com

Boston Doctors Warn of Testing, Treatment Shortages During Next COVID Surge

Top Boston doctors are sounding the alarm over a likely shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments during the next surge, which could come as early as this fall. Accessing the three could become more difficult as suppliers shift from government to commercial, experts said. Coupled with a potential increase in COVID cases from colder weather and back-to-school, experts say demand could exceed supply.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Video: Mostly sunny Sunday with some humidity

MANCHESTER, N.H. — High pressure will set up a bright and comfortable weekend across New Hampshire. Heat and humidity will build early next week, leading to another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Another nice day is on tap for Sunday. Sunshine will warm us back into the upper 70s...
ENVIRONMENT
laconiadailysun.com

Miss New Hampshire 2021's personal walk to recovery

LACONIA — When Ashley Marsh ponders her year as Miss New Hampshire 2021, she thinks of a mission that remains close to her heart: Greater awareness of mental health and the invisible struggles for young people — including herself. Marsh’s role included a string of statewide speeches, engagements,...
LACONIA, NH
WUPE

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
PITTSFIELD, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire officials announce 3 new COVID-19 deaths over past week

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week in their newest update. The total number of deaths has remained steady from Wednesday at 2,652. Officials say there were 1,357 new cases reported this week, bringing the total since the start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
97.5 WOKQ

Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
HAMPTON, NH

