California State

KVCR NEWS

Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device

In northeast Washington state, a remote region nestled against the Canadian border, the politics lean conservative and wariness of government runs high. Earlier this year, a Republican-led county commission there made a decision that rippled across Washington — triggering alarm at the secretary of state's office, and now among cybersecurity experts who have worked for the past six years to shore up the security of America's voting systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
KVCR NEWS

August 25: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

August 25 is California Public Radio Day! To celebrate public radio, Lillian revisits interviews with public radio hosts that have been guests on Lifestyles in the recent past. Lillian speaks with Mina Kim, co-host of Forum, Scott Tong, co-host of Here and Now, The Ted Radio Hour host Manoush Zomorodi, and host of On Point Meghna Chakrabarti. They share what it’s like to be a radio host, how they got started in public radio, and it's important to support your local station.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

An activist plans to test Texas' 'In God We Trust' law with signs in Arabic

There are those who heed the warning "don't mess with Texas," and then there are those who do the exact opposite. Activist Chaz Stevens is in the second group. He's taking on a Texas law that requires public schools to display signs and posters with the national motto "In God We Trust" in "conspicuous places." The law requires that the signs were either donated or purchased from private donations to the school.
TEXAS STATE
California State
California Government
KVCR NEWS

Trigger laws in now 14 states place further restrictions and punishments on abortion

Today trigger laws will tighten abortion restrictions in three states that already have abortion bans in place. Tennessee and Idaho will move from banning the procedure after about six weeks to near-total prohibitions. Texas will make it a felony to provide or attempt to provide an abortion with a possible punishment of life in prison. In all, at least 14 states now have severe restrictions on abortion. UC Davis law professor Mary Ziegler is here to help us understand this patchwork of restrictions. Thanks for joining us again.
IDAHO STATE
KVCR NEWS

8/24 KVCR Midday News: Freeway Overcrossing to Be Named After Fallen Marine, Expanding Internet Access to Rural Counties, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Governor Newsom signed a state resolution to name a freeway overcrossing after a fallen Rancho Cucamonga U.S. Marine. The federal government is giving Sacramento-based Golden State Finance Authority 2.7 million dollars to grow broadband...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/24/22

On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,913 new reported cases. Since Aug. 3, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 182 and 22 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since Aug. 3, San Bernardino County has reported 67 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 2,507 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Drought threatens coal plant operations — and electricity — across the West

Driving through the Wyoming sagebrush west of Cheyenne, the clouds of dust rising from the road give way to giant plumes of steam shooting into the warming sky. This is the Jim Bridger power plant, one of the largest coal-fired power sources in the nation and an enormous emitter of carbon dioxide pollution. At the plant's edge there's a reservoir, lined with rocks and clumps of drying grass. The plant sucks up about 16 million gallons of water each day, using it to power more than million homes across six western states, all the way to Oregon.
WYOMING STATE
KVCR NEWS

Climate change led to dinosaurs' demise. Now, drought reveals more of their tracks

It's not often you find a bright side to drought, but in Texas, the heat and lack of rain have uncovered dinosaur tracks from 113 million years ago. The tracks were unveiled at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas — about an hour's drive from Fort Worth. The park is known for its dinosaur tracks, but these newer ones are usually covered with water from the Paluxy River and aren't visible.
GLEN ROSE, TX
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

