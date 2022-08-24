Read full article on original website
Some Republicans in Washington state cast a wary eye on an election security device
In northeast Washington state, a remote region nestled against the Canadian border, the politics lean conservative and wariness of government runs high. Earlier this year, a Republican-led county commission there made a decision that rippled across Washington — triggering alarm at the secretary of state's office, and now among cybersecurity experts who have worked for the past six years to shore up the security of America's voting systems.
20 were charged for voter fraud in Florida. Advocates say a broken system is to blame
Many of the individuals recently charged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new election crimes unit told investigators they had no idea that with their felony convictions, they were unable to vote when they cast ballots in the 2020 election. Their experiences shed new light on Florida's controversial program for felons...
August 25: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez
August 25 is California Public Radio Day! To celebrate public radio, Lillian revisits interviews with public radio hosts that have been guests on Lifestyles in the recent past. Lillian speaks with Mina Kim, co-host of Forum, Scott Tong, co-host of Here and Now, The Ted Radio Hour host Manoush Zomorodi, and host of On Point Meghna Chakrabarti. They share what it’s like to be a radio host, how they got started in public radio, and it's important to support your local station.
An activist plans to test Texas' 'In God We Trust' law with signs in Arabic
There are those who heed the warning "don't mess with Texas," and then there are those who do the exact opposite. Activist Chaz Stevens is in the second group. He's taking on a Texas law that requires public schools to display signs and posters with the national motto "In God We Trust" in "conspicuous places." The law requires that the signs were either donated or purchased from private donations to the school.
California is set to ban sales of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035
LOS ANGELES — California air regulators will vote Thursday on a historic plan to address climate change and harmful pollution by moving the nation's largest auto market away from the internal combustion engine. If approved, the regulation would phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs...
For one rape survivor, new abortion bans bring back old, painful memories
SANTA FE, N.M. — This summer, when Elaine heard the news stories about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who'd become pregnant as a result of rape and had to travel out of state for an abortion, it was hard to look away. "I knew it was coming," she said....
Trigger laws in now 14 states place further restrictions and punishments on abortion
Today trigger laws will tighten abortion restrictions in three states that already have abortion bans in place. Tennessee and Idaho will move from banning the procedure after about six weeks to near-total prohibitions. Texas will make it a felony to provide or attempt to provide an abortion with a possible punishment of life in prison. In all, at least 14 states now have severe restrictions on abortion. UC Davis law professor Mary Ziegler is here to help us understand this patchwork of restrictions. Thanks for joining us again.
8/24 KVCR Midday News: Freeway Overcrossing to Be Named After Fallen Marine, Expanding Internet Access to Rural Counties, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Governor Newsom signed a state resolution to name a freeway overcrossing after a fallen Rancho Cucamonga U.S. Marine. The federal government is giving Sacramento-based Golden State Finance Authority 2.7 million dollars to grow broadband...
Inside the survival story of a Mississippi store fighting high inflation
The 138-year-old Simmons-Wright Company store in Kewanee, Mississippi looks like a relic, almost a museum dedicated to country life. Its two floors are filled with baskets of cotton, cast-iron skillets and farming plows. But hiding underneath it all is a remarkably nimble business, one that's survived that long by knowing how to adapt.
Lawsuit alleges Whole Foods has antibiotics in its beef labeled antibiotic-free
Several consumers are suing Whole Foods, claiming traces of antibiotics were found in their beef products labeled antibiotic-free, according to a lawsuit filed in California this week. Whole Foods uses the slogan, "Our Meat: No Antibiotics, Ever" in its marketing materials, such as on packaging, signs in the store and...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/24/22
On Tuesday in San Bernardino County, there were 2,913 new reported cases. Since Aug. 3, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 182 and 22 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since Aug. 3, San Bernardino County has reported 67 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 2,507 new reported cases on Tuesday. Since...
Drought threatens coal plant operations — and electricity — across the West
Driving through the Wyoming sagebrush west of Cheyenne, the clouds of dust rising from the road give way to giant plumes of steam shooting into the warming sky. This is the Jim Bridger power plant, one of the largest coal-fired power sources in the nation and an enormous emitter of carbon dioxide pollution. At the plant's edge there's a reservoir, lined with rocks and clumps of drying grass. The plant sucks up about 16 million gallons of water each day, using it to power more than million homes across six western states, all the way to Oregon.
Someone won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions prize. But they haven't claimed it
Almost a month has passed since the winning numbers were drawn in the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery, but the lucky person who won has yet to come forward and claim the prize. While you might think that the winner would come forward immediately, lottery officials say it's not unheard...
Climate change led to dinosaurs' demise. Now, drought reveals more of their tracks
It's not often you find a bright side to drought, but in Texas, the heat and lack of rain have uncovered dinosaur tracks from 113 million years ago. The tracks were unveiled at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas — about an hour's drive from Fort Worth. The park is known for its dinosaur tracks, but these newer ones are usually covered with water from the Paluxy River and aren't visible.
Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone are accused of massive water waste
Some of Los Angeles' most famous celebrities are getting put on blast after being outed for their excessive water use amid a severe drought emergency throughout Southern California. Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney are among Southern California's worst offenders, Mike McNutt, a spokesman for the Las Virgenes Municipal Water...
Mississippi residents are preparing for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi's capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water was then...
