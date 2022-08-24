Read full article on original website
Student angered after man arrested for crimes near VCU is almost freed
A man charged with burglary and accused of trying to break into several homes near the VCU campus in Richmond was almost released on bond Friday morning.
Former Walmart worker convicted of murdering Chesterfield mother
A two-decades long investigation into the disappearance and murder of Chesterfield mom Linda Lunsford ended when a jury convicted her boyfriend, John Howard, with first-degree murder Friday night.
Virginia high school teacher sentenced for importing more than 400 Ecstasy pills
Court documents state the Newport News high school teacher imported more than 400 Ecstasy pills into the United States on one occasion.
Man sentenced to life in prison for Petersburg murder
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years, for a June 2021 murder in Petersburg, according to court records. Willie Noise was found dead after a shooting in the 500 block of University Boulevard. Jimmy Merhout was found with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
Records show Richmond police chief was told target of shooting plot ‘unknown’ before Dogwood Dell claim
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said authorities prevented a planned mass shooting at the city's Fourth of July event at Dogwood Dell despite being told by his own department that a specific location was "unknown."
Balcarcel pleads guilty to illegal reentry, no charges related to alleged mass shooting plot in Richmond
A suspect accused by Richmond authorities of plotting a mass shooting pled guilty in federal court today to one count of illegal re-entry.
Shots fired at funeral service in Chesterfield
At around 12:21 p.m., the officers heard several gunshots from inside the church and went in to investigate. The building was cleared by police, who determined that the gunfire appeared to be an isolated incident.
Gunshots fired at Chesterfield church during funeral
An investigation is underway after police said shots were fired during a funeral at New Life Outreach International Church Saturday afternoon.
Family of slain Hanover teen speaks out after boyfriend is sentenced to 8 years in prison
A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, but her family is not happy about the outcome.
LIST: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Richmond, according to Tripadvisor
Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Richmond on Tripadvisor.
Drivers killed in Henrico crash; police investigate reports of interstate racing
"Virginia State Police are investigating reports that the Jaguar and Honda were racing with possibly two other vehicles at an excessive rate of speed when the crash occurred," police wrote.
Trial dates set for Henrico teen accused of killing Lucia Bremer
Dylan A. Williams was 14 when Bremer was shot and killed, but is now 15, and is being charged as an adult in her death. Court records show Williams is being charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and more.
Kulture smoke shop robbery could pose serious threat to VCU campus safety, police say
Police have increased patrols in the area after a robbery at a smoke shop near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus that could "pose a serious or continuing threat to campus safety" just one week after school returned to session for students.
Investigate
Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team. The entire Mechanicsville High football program is suspended while the school system and sheriff’s office investigate. Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT. |
The racial disparity of Monkeyox vaccines in Virginia
Last week we told you about the racial disparity in the distribution of vaccines in the District. Now the latest data in Virginia shows a similar gap.
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
Man charged with arson, breaking protection order in Fluvanna County
A Fluvanna County man is in custody with multiple charges after allegedly committing arson at a Palmyra residence.
Residents seek help with ‘dangerous’ accident-prone street on Richmond’s northside
Residents on 4th Avenue in Richmond's East End are reaching out to city leaders for help after a number of crashes caused concerns about traffic safety.
15-year-old fighting for life after Whitcomb Court shooting
Teen shot in Richmond's northside Tuesday night
