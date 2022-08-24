ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NBC12

Man sentenced to life in prison for Petersburg murder

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years, for a June 2021 murder in Petersburg, according to court records. Willie Noise was found dead after a shooting in the 500 block of University Boulevard. Jimmy Merhout was found with multiple gunshot wounds. According...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Investigate

Principal admits ‘critical oversight’ in apology to families over hazing investigation into football team. The entire Mechanicsville High football program is suspended while the school system and sheriff’s office investigate. Residents react to suspended Mechanicsville high football season. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT. |
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
Literary Hub

The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.

Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
RICHMOND, VA

