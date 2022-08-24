Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.27.22: IYO SKY vs. Asuka, More
WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event live event took place in Springfield, Massachusetts last night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa def. Cedric...
411mania.com
Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two
Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
411mania.com
Brian Pillman Jr. Discusses Chris Jericho Being a Great Mentor to Him in Wrestling
– During a recent interview with Couch Conversations, AEW wrestler Brian Pillman Jr. discussed why he considers Chris Jericho his ultimate mentor in wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Brian Pillman Jr. on wrestlers who have helped him in the past: “Some guys were just super inspired by his...
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and Others Also At Vince McMahon Birthday Dinner (Pics)
As previously reported, Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with a dinner in New York, joined by an unidentified female companion. John Cena was present, along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. PWInsider reports that there were others in attendance, including Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and The Undertaker. A photo of Lesnar and McAfee at the restaurant has popped up online and can be seen below.
411mania.com
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
411mania.com
Theory on the Long Ramp at WWE SummerSlam for His Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Superstar Theory discussed his failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt that took place at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last month. Theory stated the following (via Fightful):. “You know something that I have picked up on...
411mania.com
NWA 74 Night 1 Full Results 8.27.2022: National Heavyweight Championship, World Women’s Championship, & More
NWA held Night 1 of NWA 74 today in St. Louis, MO (per Fightful). You can find the full results and see some highlights below. *Beelzebub’s Bedlam: The Miserably Faithful def. The Ill Begotten. *Chris Adonis def. Odinson. *NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide def. Kerry Morton. *Rolando Freeman...
411mania.com
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
411mania.com
Homicide vs. Ricky Morton Title Match, More Added to Tonight’s NWA 74: Night 2 Card
– The NWA has confirmed two new last-minute matchups for tonight’s NWA 74: Night 2 card. Homicide will defend the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship against Ricky Morton. Also, JR Kratos and Aron Stevens now have their tag team partners. In a Missouri Tornado Tag Team Match, it will be Aron Stevens and Rodney Mack vs. JR Kratos and Pope.
411mania.com
Spoiler On Title Match From Impact Wrestling Tapings
A spoiler is out regarding a title match at Friday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. PWInsider reports that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Good Brothers to capture the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the taping, which is taking place in Dallas, Texas. The Good Brothers are...
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him & Edge Before Their SummerSlam 2005 Match
– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy shared a rather bizarre story on Vince McMahon. It was regarding the talk and discussion Vince McMahon gave Hardy and Edge before their SummerSlam 2005 match. At the time, Matt Hardy had...
411mania.com
Peacock’s Twisted Metal, Featuring Samoa Joe, Wraps Shooting
– As noted, AEW star and ROH TV champion Samoa Joe recently joined the cast of the upcoming, live-action Twisted Metal TV series as Sweet Tooth. It looks like production on the TV series has wrapped, so that could mean Joe is due to return to AEW soon (h/t PWInsider)
411mania.com
AEW News: Claudio Castagnoli Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
– Claudio Castagnoli is the guest on this weekend’s episode of Hey1 (EW). You can see the video for the show below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest YouTube video is below, described as follows:. “@Simon Miller came to @Mission Pro Wrestling Hard Days night and we got to hang...
411mania.com
More Details On Early Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Names Set To Return (SPOILERS)
UPDATE: Fightful Select has more details on the early plans for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as the taping for next week. Both shows are being taped tonight in Detroit. Xavier Woods is set to appear on the first show while JBL will be on the second.
411mania.com
NWA Hard Times 2022 Announced
The NWA’s next PPV is Hard Times in November. The company announced at last night’s night one of NWA 74 that Hard Times 2022 will take place in Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th:
411mania.com
NWA 74 Night 1 Pre-Show Livestream Is Now Online
The livestream of the night one pre-show for NWA 74 is now online and will include three matches. The main show begins at 8 PM ET from the Chase in St. Louis. The matches on the pre-show include:. * The Pope vs. Rodney Mack. * Luke Hawx vs. VSK. *...
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on Tonight’s Advertised Asuka vs. Iyo Sky Match, Asuka Plays Falls Guys, Playlist of Johnny Gargano’s Best Moments
– As noted, a singles match featuring Asuka vs. Iyo Sky is being advertised for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Springfield, Massachusetts. If the match goes forward as scheduled, it would be the first ever one-on-one match between the two wrestlers (h/t PWInsider). – Speaking...
