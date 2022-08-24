ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company

Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
WWE
411mania.com

Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two

Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
WWE
411mania.com

Brian Pillman Jr. Discusses Chris Jericho Being a Great Mentor to Him in Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Couch Conversations, AEW wrestler Brian Pillman Jr. discussed why he considers Chris Jericho his ultimate mentor in wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Brian Pillman Jr. on wrestlers who have helped him in the past: “Some guys were just super inspired by his...
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and Others Also At Vince McMahon Birthday Dinner (Pics)

As previously reported, Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with a dinner in New York, joined by an unidentified female companion. John Cena was present, along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. PWInsider reports that there were others in attendance, including Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and The Undertaker. A photo of Lesnar and McAfee at the restaurant has popped up online and can be seen below.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings

PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
DALLAS, TX
411mania.com

Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
WWE
411mania.com

Homicide vs. Ricky Morton Title Match, More Added to Tonight’s NWA 74: Night 2 Card

– The NWA has confirmed two new last-minute matchups for tonight’s NWA 74: Night 2 card. Homicide will defend the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship against Ricky Morton. Also, JR Kratos and Aron Stevens now have their tag team partners. In a Missouri Tornado Tag Team Match, it will be Aron Stevens and Rodney Mack vs. JR Kratos and Pope.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Title Match From Impact Wrestling Tapings

A spoiler is out regarding a title match at Friday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. PWInsider reports that The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) defeated The Good Brothers to capture the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the taping, which is taking place in Dallas, Texas. The Good Brothers are...
DALLAS, TX
411mania.com

Peacock’s Twisted Metal, Featuring Samoa Joe, Wraps Shooting

– As noted, AEW star and ROH TV champion Samoa Joe recently joined the cast of the upcoming, live-action Twisted Metal TV series as Sweet Tooth. It looks like production on the TV series has wrapped, so that could mean Joe is due to return to AEW soon (h/t PWInsider)
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

NWA Hard Times 2022 Announced

The NWA’s next PPV is Hard Times in November. The company announced at last night’s night one of NWA 74 that Hard Times 2022 will take place in Chalmette, Louisiana on November 12th:
CHALMETTE, LA
411mania.com

NWA 74 Night 1 Pre-Show Livestream Is Now Online

The livestream of the night one pre-show for NWA 74 is now online and will include three matches. The main show begins at 8 PM ET from the Chase in St. Louis. The matches on the pre-show include:. * The Pope vs. Rodney Mack. * Luke Hawx vs. VSK. *...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

