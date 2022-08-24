Despite the shuffling around of COVID-19 community levels across the state, you will not find a change in Door County or Kewaunee County. Door County remained at the high community level for the fourth week in a row, while Kewaunee County stuck around one notch below at the medium level. The metric is based on the number of new cases and hospitalizations and the current number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive people. In Door County, it is recommended but not required to wear a mask inside most buildings, stay up-to-date with your vaccinations, get tested if you show symptoms, and take additional precautions if you are considered at risk. Earlier this week, the public health department reported 59 positive virus cases, one death, and one hospitalization. It marked the second straight week Door County reported a COVID-19-related death and the third week in a row where there was at least one hospitalization. As of Thursday, 17 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties were listed in the high community level for COVID-19, down from 27 the week before.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO