wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay’s Keggers goes up for sale
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 15 years of running operations at a popular area business, a Green Bay bar owner is getting ready to close his tab and say goodbye to the place that gave him so much. Earlier this week, Keggers owner, Will Liebergen, shared on Facebook...
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County Fair weathers the rain for another strong year
If Saturday did not fall victim to a summer storm, you might have seen another record crowd at the Door County Fair this year. In 2022, the Door County Fair switched to its more traditional dates that coincide with the second weekend of August and the back end of the Wisconsin State Fair. Fair attendance was down about 1,300 people from its 150th-anniversary celebration that welcomed the BoDeans to the main stage, but it was still up from its pre-pandemic levels. That includes Saturday’s washout, where the fair saw about half of what it usually sees. The fair’s opening day saw record crowds, and Sunday was about double what they are used to seeing. Door County Fair President Tom Ash says more people participated in the fair as exhibitors than in years past.
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
Door County Pulse
Sneak Peek: Labor Day Music and Events
Starting to plan your holiday weekend? There’s plenty to do in Door County, whether you fancy time on the land or water, peace and tranquility, or live music. Here’s a sampling of some of the places, tunes and events you won’t want to miss. See the complete event line-up for the long Labor Day weekend at DoorCountyPulse.com/events.
msn.com
Horseshoe Bay Farms tour features new exhibit in Door County
EGG HARBOR (WLUK) -- Renovations are largely complete at the historic Horseshoe Bay Farms south of Egg Harbor in Door County. Tours have been going strong all summer, and visitors are giving some attention to the newest attraction. About a dozen history buffs and fans of the farm filed into...
wtaq.com
Artstreet Moves To A New Home
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Artstreet is back in Northeast Wisconsin, but for the first time in it’s 40 year history, it’s not in downtown Green Bay. So far, organizers have heard mixed reviews about the new location in Ashwaubomay Park. As Artstreet officials and visitors alike begin...
WNCY
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
Door County Pulse
POLLINATOR GARDEN TOUR
Don Gustafson will share his expertise and welcome visitors to a free tour of his native pollinator garden Aug. 27, 2 pm, when the garden is at its peak. No registration is required for the tour at 4850 Bay Shore Dr., just outside Sturgeon Bay. The driveway will be marked with a “Wild Ones Pollinator Garden Tour” sign. Please drive all the way up so that others can park. Learn more at facebook.com/WildOnesDoorPeninsula, or call 920.421.2129.
Door County Pulse
BITS & BITES: Small Plates & Six Packs
A shortage of kitchen staff forced the Johnson family to rethink the operations of The Waterfront restaurant this spring. The fine-dining mainstay on the north end of Sister Bay retooled and reimagined, offering small plates, cocktails and its stellar wine list for shorefront patio service. The fresh menu, which changes regularly, is offered Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9 pm. No reservations are taken, so plan to arrive early, grab a seat and soak in the sunset.
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
doorcountydailynews.com
No changes in community levels for Door, Kewaunee counties
Despite the shuffling around of COVID-19 community levels across the state, you will not find a change in Door County or Kewaunee County. Door County remained at the high community level for the fourth week in a row, while Kewaunee County stuck around one notch below at the medium level. The metric is based on the number of new cases and hospitalizations and the current number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive people. In Door County, it is recommended but not required to wear a mask inside most buildings, stay up-to-date with your vaccinations, get tested if you show symptoms, and take additional precautions if you are considered at risk. Earlier this week, the public health department reported 59 positive virus cases, one death, and one hospitalization. It marked the second straight week Door County reported a COVID-19-related death and the third week in a row where there was at least one hospitalization. As of Thursday, 17 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties were listed in the high community level for COVID-19, down from 27 the week before.
wearegreenbay.com
Man finds woman’s wedding ring in sand in Egg Harbor
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – When a woman lost her wedding ring while vacationing in Door County, she thought it was lost forever until one man used a metal detector to uncover it. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine was packing up after spending the day with her family at Horseshoe Bay when...
Abandoned Wisconsin Estate Is Incomplete, Massive, A Little Creepy, And You Can Hike It
This uninhabited island in Door County Wisconsin was supposed to be a luxurious playland for an early 20th century millionaire. Chester Thordarson was an Icelandic-born inventor that eventually came to live in Chicago. Thordarson was responsible for hundreds of electrical patents including those that help run our power grids today.
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
thebrillionnews.com
UW-Green Bay ski team could benefit from Nordic Center
GREEN BAY – Add the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Nordic ski team as those excited about the Ariens Nordic Center opening later this year. Sam Myers, 24, is leading UWGB’s Nordic skiing program as coach this upcoming season, which is the first time in school history that the coach is a full-time position. As the program at the university continues expansion, Myers hopes to have his UWGB Phoenix ski team train at Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion.
wearegreenbay.com
Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
'We make machines that fly': Enstrom Helicopter Corporation has a new owner
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee, Michigan has a new owner. The company went bankrupt at the start of the year and later shut down.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands near ash trees due to emerald ash borer infestation
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands in or near ash trees this deer season as they start scouting properties. According to a release, most ash trees in the southern half of Wisconsin, Door County, and the Mississippi River...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish De Pere duplex fire
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The blazing fire that ignited at a De Pere duplex on Friday night has been extinguished. Officials confirmed with Local 5 that the flames coming from a duplex on Cavil Way had been put out. Firefighters from several agencies responded to the incident. Local...
