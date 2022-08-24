ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kimera’s 520 HP EVO37 Revives a Beloved 1980s Racer for the Mean Streets of 2022

By Basem Wasef
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0huqO8_0hU4Kalh00

Lancia’s oddly named 037 blazed a disruptive trail through the 1980s, debuting as an FIA Group B racer whose homologated roadgoing versions were built alongside the fire-breathing competition machines . The Pininfarina-designed racer was an exuberant expression of style and engineering, packing a feisty four-cylinder engine that helped it snag a 1983 WRC Constructor’s Championship title at the hands of Walter Röhrl and Marrku Alén.

Four decades after the striking wedge’s service as a Group B rally racer, a fresh reinterpretation is breathing life into the boutique supercar world. Making its US debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering following an early sneak peek at the Petersen Automotive Museum, Kimera Automobili ’s EVO37 brings funky, angular-bodied energy to the high-dollar custom world.

Limited to a run of 37 cars—a fraction of the reported 207 roadgoing versions of the original—the revitalized ’80s icon is powered by a turbocharged and supercharged 2.1-liter four-cylinder engine, just like the first 037. This particular example was spec’d by Parris Mullins, Director of Motorsport and Special Projects at O’Gara Coach , the Southern California dealership network known for its high-end portfolio of carmakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4en7_0hU4Kalh00

Mullins shared details about his trip to Kimera headquarters just outside of Turin, Italy, with Robb Report , describing this example as a paragon of what can be achieved through extreme personalization. Mullins says he sees Kimera founder Luca Betti as a sort of “Italian Tony Stark,” whose remarkable glass showroom space includes hidden panels and a virtual simulator for car configuration. Choosing the color alone for the first US car involved an exhaustive process. Red had “already been done,” and Mullins’ success with a McLaren P1 finished in dark green was also verboten since the first EVO37, dubbed Esmerelda, was finished in the verdant tone, while silver was also taken. “Then I remembered a Lamborghini color I loved, which goes from silvery blue to vibrant baby or electric blue with lots of metal flake,” recalls Mullins, who had a color sample shipped from Los Angeles to Italy. He went on to trim the interior in blue as well, with a bronze accent theme running throughout. The plushness of the upholstery is balanced by delicate functionality of the buttons and switchgear, which stands out thanks to orange accents. Dubbed “Edda” after Ennio Morricone’s soprano Edda Dell’Orso, Mullins chose the moniker as a hat tip to founder Tom O’Gara’s love of music, specifically that of the Italian composer.

The EVO37 reportedly produces around 520 hp, which should go a long way towards pushing its sub-2,500 lb weight through time and space. The obligatory list of top-shelf components from Öhlins and Brembo rounds out a mechanical package that ought to make the Kimera a fearsome driver in a similar vein to the uncorked rally racers from which it was inspired. Because the EVO37 is based on a fully federalized Lancia Scorpion chassis that was shipped to Italy for the build, it is fully registered and street legal in the United States. Starting at $650,000 (and loaded with approximately $100,000 of extras), this particular Kimera is one of only approximately five EVO37s that will make their way stateside. Expect to hear the usual complaints about the price now, followed by nostalgia about how they were “only” $650,000 when these rare birds are no longer available.

Click here to see all of the photos of the Kimera EVO37.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGriG_0hU4Kalh00 More from Robb Report
Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Koenigsegg’s CC850 Hypercar Sold Out in a Flash, So It’s Building 20 More to Keep Up With Demand

Koenigsegg’s latest hypercar is an even bigger hit than the automaker was expecting it to be. The Swedish marque just announced that the entire CC850 production run has sold out less than a week after the vehicle made its debut at Monterey Car Week. Don’t worry if you missed out, though. It also said it plans to build an additional 20 units. It’s easy to see why there’s been such demand for the CC850. Koenigsegg’s new model is a tribute to its first, the CC8S, which launched way back in 2002. The two cars share a similar design and shape, but everything...
CARS
Robb Report

The Fastest Roadster in the World? Bugatti Unveils the Beastly New 1,577 HP Mistral

Bugatti is bidding adieu to its W16 engine in style. The French marque unveiled its latest hypercar on Friday—the Mistral roadster. The open-top speed machine is based on the Chiron and will be the brand’s last road-going model to feature the brawny mill that’s been a hallmark of its lineup since the Veyron’s introduction in 2005. The Mistral may be the first roadster of the Chiron era, but Bugatti has been building roofless models since the very beginning. In fact, 40 percent of the vehicles the automaker has produced over the last 113 years have featured open top designs. Turning the company’s...
CARS
Robb Report

Champion Boxer Canelo Álvarez Is Selling His 2018 Bugatti Chiron for Nearly $4 Million

Canelo Álvarez doesn’t just have an eye for the right punch, he’s got one for cars too. A 2018 Bugatti Chiron owned by the Mexican boxer was just listed for sale on duPont Registry. It’s unclear why Álvarez—who is considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world—is parting ways with the gorgeous hypercar, but based on the multiple appearances it has made on his Instagram over the years he’s certainly enjoyed his time with it. The sales listing is short on specifics, but since the boxer’s Chiron was built in 2018, we know that it is either a...
COMBAT SPORTS
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ennio Morricone
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Vehicles#Revives A Beloved#Fia Group#Wrc#O Gara Coach
Anita Durairaj

The largest gold nugget discovered in the U.S. weighed over 109 pounds

Gold nuggets are naturally occurring pieces of gold. Nuggets can be recovered by mining or they can be found in deposits where there are gold-bearing veins or lodes. Gold nuggets are usually 20K to 22K in purity. They are also quite rare. It has been stated that less than 2% of all gold originates from a gold nugget. This is because most of the gold recovered today is in the form of tiny flakes and microscopic gold dust. The gold dust can only be obtained from crushing large amounts of ore.
Motorious

Stolen Classic American Cars Made Into UK Junk Racers

On August 7, two classic American cars made an appearance at a junkyard racer circle track in the UK, getting destroyed in the rough-and-tumble competition. Then some internet detectives realized something shocking: both cars were stolen. It’s the kind of story which makes the blood run cold in every enthusiast with a classic sitting in their garage or driveway.
WORLD
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
Robb Report

Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.

Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
CARS
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $45 Million New York Mansion Sitting Right on the Banks of the Hudson River

Few second-home destinations anywhere in the US experienced Covid-era property booms quite like the Hudson Valley just north of New York City. The area, around 100 miles north of Manhattan, saw prices rise upwards of 20 percent—while notable towns like Kingston became, for a time, the “hottest” real estate markets in the entire nation. The surge was fueled by New York families escaping the city during the initial Covid lockdown and eager for sprawling homes without the Hamptons prices. And the Hudson Valley delivered on both—including a welcome crop of new-build properties to accent the endless historic homes that many...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano

Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Robb Report

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy