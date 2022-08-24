The DUMBOCRATS keep protecting Ukraine something very strange going on !! What is hidden in Eukraine ?? GOD will sure Expose !!!!
this Administration is quite obviously doing everything they can to eliminate all of the United States of America's resources to defend themselves he sells our Reserve oil to China he leads our technology and Afghanistan as well as the people and he's giving all of our military equipment to Ukraine which I'm still trying to figure out why only to complete the United States of America resources he is set us up for Destruction just looking in the mirror people just saying
Where is all this money gonna come from ?????the working American people !!!!!!!!! Who gets paid !!!! The Bidens will prosper!!!!!
Related
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
Ukraine Situation Report: Army Of North Korean ‘Volunteers’ Said To Be Ready To Help Russia
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Slapped With US Sanctions Linked To Russia's Ukraine Invasion
North Korea soldiers in Ukraine would be logistical 'mess’ Putin won’t 'allow': Russia expert
Zelenskyy Seeks Xi Jinping's Support To End Vladimir Putin's War In Ukraine
How does Russia's war with Ukraine end
RELATED PEOPLE
China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia
Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine war: explosion reported in Crimea as UK says attacks behind Russian lines hitting logistics – as it happened
Zelenskiy says crisis averted as Russian-held Ukraine nuclear plant regains power
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin Would Nuke NATO to Defend Russian Speakers in Baltics, Ally Suggests
Ukraine war LIVE – Russia heading for total ‘economic OBLIVION’; plus Vladimir Putin health update latest
'It's just hell': Ukraine says Russia has the upper hand in Donbas; U.S. approves Sweden and Finland to NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine hasn't gone to plan, but Putinism is alive and well
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russia Can't Stop War, Even if Ukraine Drops NATO Hopes -Putin Ally
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
PBS NewsHour
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 13