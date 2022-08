Rory McIlroy made history Sunday at East Lake. McIlroy became the first golfer to win three FedEx Cups, as he came from six strokes behind to top Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im to win the Tour Championship in Atlanta. McIlroy shot 5-under 65 in the final round and finished at 21 under, beating Scheffler and Im by one shot. What’s even more impressive is McIlroy started the week with a triple bogey on his first hole.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO