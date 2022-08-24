Read full article on original website
Amy Houseknecht
3d ago
I actually really like this idea! They have to be clean and sober and the trailer gets parked in a park, not in a residential neighborhood! Win-Win!
30
Ann Plamondon
3d ago
Wow for us who work barely keep food on the table and lights on in this inflation we can’t go out and buy a really nice travel trailer or a nice motorhome. So if you’re going to give away more freebies at least make them sign contracts clean and sober and looking for work or working.
9
Ranae Peterson
3d ago
That is the nicest thing to do, wish they would do this in King County! and other County's, Not all homeless are druggies!Keep up the beautiful work your doing giving back life to those who really need this.
7
"Lisa Daugaard, a lawyer, saw a rare chance to develop a new approach to addressing homelessness that didn’t involve law enforcement. She’d already had success in getting officials to cooperate across siloed systems: In 2019, she won a MacArthur 'genius' award for helping to create a program originally called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which has now been replicated in over 80 jurisdictions across the United States. Instead of re-incarcerating homeless people who typically already have long histories of minor arrests, police departments that participate in LEAD refer them to case management services. The program has an overall philosophy of harm reduction, which, in addition to securing shelter, focuses on improving health, rather than mandating abstinence from drugs and other risky behaviors. LEAD originated as a collaboration of public defenders, the police and prosecutors, who put aside differences to work on solutions." —Maia Szalavitz.
