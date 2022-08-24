Read full article on original website
lhindependent.com
Panthers prevail in opener, 35-21
Carson Hollen had an eventful evening on Friday night as he and his Liberty Hill teammates hosted Wagner of San Antonio in the season opener for both squads. Hollen, a junior linebacker, intercepted a pass, nearly returned a fumble for a touchdown and for good measure, vomited while running off the field in the first half after an especially-grueling defensive series.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 1
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Check out our rankings for Week 1 of the season, which featured such matchups as LBJ vs Manor, Bowie vs Vista Ridge, Dripping Springs vs Vandegrift and more. View the highlights and scores for Week...
coveleaderpress.com
Dawgs to host Georgetown for season opener
This week the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs take on the Georgetown Eagles in the first home game of the 2022 high school season. Last year, the Bulldawgs went 1-9 while Georgetown went 6-6 (playoffs included) with a district record of 4-3. They were an area finalist while making it to playoffs.
lhindependent.com
Not enough time in the day
It's not easy being Merrill Madison. The first thing the Liberty Hill junior has to determine is which uniform she's wearing at any given time as a member of both the Lady Panthers volleyball team in addition to being on the varsity cheer squad. After that, Madison needs to flip...
msn.com
With starting quarterback Bo Edmundson sidelined, Lake Travis falls in football season opener
ARLINGTON — Without Michigan State-bound quarterback Bo Edmundson, normally pass-happy Lake Travis went all in on the running of Nico Hamilton and Kadyn Leon but couldn’t quite get over the hump in a 39-31 loss to 15th-ranked Arlington Martin on Thursday night. The seventh-ranked Cavaliers fell behind 18-3...
KVUE
Texas high school football 2022 – Get scores, highlights and more
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is back again this season to give you the latest scores, highlights and action from Texas high school football!. Join Jeff, Tyler and Cory every Friday night at 10:35 p.m. for KVUE's Friday Football Fever show on air and on KVUE's Facebook and YouTube pages.
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers, Wrangler strike NIL deal
AUSTIN, Texas — Former Southlake Carroll star and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is no stranger to the name, image and likeness (NIL) world. Before he even stepped foot into the college ranks, the top quarterback prospect of the 2022 class – and then-Ohio State commit – skipped his senior season of high school football to ink a $1.4 million NIL deal with GT Sports Marketing. He played two plays for the Buckeyes – both handoffs against Michigan – redshirted and transferred to the University of Texas.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
dailytrib.com
Lake Marble Falls to be lowered 7 feet beginning Oct. 1
Lake Marble Falls will be lowered for 12 weeks beginning Oct. 1, when about a foot a day will be moved into Lake Travis over a seven-day period, announced the Lower Colorado River Authority on Thursday, Aug. 25. The refill will begin on Dec. 26 at 2 feet a day, with the water coming from Lake Buchanan through Inks and LBJ. The lake will be at its lowest planned level by Oct. 7.
Millions of gallons of drinking water used to irrigate new Driftwood golf course
The PUA said their records show that the golf club started drawing water in July of 2020, and has used 190 million gallons of water over the past two years.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'
KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
Texas State University smashes record for freshman enrollment
Texas State University has eclipsed its record for freshman enrollment, with more than 7,500 students enrolled for the 2022 fall semester.
This Texas city is one of the best cities for self-sustaining homes in the nation
Which cities are the most ideal for building a greener home?
fox7austin.com
2022 Kyle Pie in the Sky Day celebration set for Sept 3
KYLE, Texas - The Pie Capital of Texas is hosting its annual Pie in the Sky Day celebration this Labor Day weekend. The city of Kyle is hosting the event on Saturday, Sept 3 from noon to 8 p.m. For this year, the event has been moved to Gregg-Clarke Park due to ongoing dam construction at Lake Kyle Park.
Road trip: Where to eat, play and stay in Wimberley
Spend a peaceful weekend or day trip in Wimberley, a charming spot about 45 minutes outside Austin in the Texas Hill Country.Of note: Swimming at Blue Hole Regional Park is not allowed right now, so we put together this guide on what else to do and where to eat, drink and stay.Where to stay1. Mustard Seed TreehouseThe view is gorgeous from this cozy cabin perched on a hill overlooking Wimberley Valley.Features: Kitchen stocked with cooking essentials, balcony, bathtub, air conditioning and heating, WiFi.Rate: $175+ per night.Location: Near Wimberley Square and the Blanco River. Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of...
Valor Leander to open in August 2023
Valor Leander is slated to open in August 2023. Pictured above is the Valor Kyle campus. (Courtesy Valor Education) Valor Leander, a tuition-free classical charter school, is slated to open in August 2023. Valor Leander will offer students an education rooted in the classical liberal arts tradition, from the Great...
Take a Look Inside the Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you cruise just northwest of Fredericksburg, Texas you'll find a little town called Mason. You'll also find the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State. Keep reading to check out the inside of this massive mansion. Located in the Texas Hill country, the Seaquist House, which became a...
