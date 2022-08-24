ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

‘POLLINATORS! The Musical’ educates with puppet fun

By Peyton Kennedy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Master Gardeners are turning in their garden gloves for puppets and props, performing in their original show, “POLLINATORS! The Musical.”

The 30-minute performance shares pollinator education in a fun and catchy way. Each song is a musical parody of a familiar tune that you’ll recognize from Disney and Broadway hits.

“They’re linked by dialogue that highlights the life cycle and habits of different pollinators and the process of pollination itself,” Master Gardener Lisa Schneider said.

The musical was a “pandemic project”. It’s taken 2 1/2 years to bring the musical to life.

Schneider wrote the lyrics and script, Doug & Pam Ford designed and constructed the set, and 12 other Snetsinger Butterfly Garden team members performed or built additional puppets and props. They also pulled in the support of family members from across the country who recorded and produced the music and voiced the characters.

“Lisa’s amazingly clever writing is what makes the whole thing,” Pam Ford said. “The dialogue appeals to adults as well as children. There’s tongue in cheek and hilarious lyrics.”

This isn’t new territory for the team, as they have musical theatre backgrounds: Schneider as a musician and the Fords as scenic designers.

The show premiered in June during National Pollinator Week during a “Pollination Celebration” in The Arboretum at Penn State .

The community can watch the musical at the “Monarchs in the Mash” event, happening Sunday, September 11 at the Millbrook Marsh Nature Center (548 Puddintown Rd, State College, PA 16801). Performances will start at 1 and 3 p.m. The free event will also include monarch tagging and other pollinator activities between shows.

“You will love it and you will learn,” Schneider said. “I hope the audience will remember that pollinators are our friends. We don’t have to be afraid and squash every insect we see. They have stories, too.”

