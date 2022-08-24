ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Forest Hill shifts to virtual learning on Thursday

By Kaitlin Howell
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Students who attended Forest Hill High School will have to shift to virtual learning again on Thursday, August 25.

Due to low water pressure at the facility, there will not be in-person learning.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick at the school’s front entrance during normal meal times. Breakfast is from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and lunch is from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WJTV 12

