Forest Hill shifts to virtual learning on Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Students who attended Forest Hill High School will have to shift to virtual learning again on Thursday, August 25.
Due to low water pressure at the facility, there will not be in-person learning.
Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick at the school’s front entrance during normal meal times. Breakfast is from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and lunch is from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily NewsCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0