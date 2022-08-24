Read full article on original website
Is Nebraska's Scott Frost Swimming Back to USA?
After Huskers lost to Northwestern, you have to wonder about coach's tenure.
nwahomepage.com
4-Star WR Micah Tease Opens Senior Season
CENTERTON, Ark. — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease opened the 2022 season on Friday night at Bentonville West. His team came up short 28-7 to an experienced, talented Bentonville West team. Tease, 5-11, 180, talked about the game afterward. “Definitely it’s all correctable,” Tease...
Wichita Eagle
‘Bama’s Bryce Young Wastes No Time Entering Arkansas Living Rooms
Arkansas fans were warned earlier this week that this season will be heavy with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young Dr Pepper commercials and the contender to take the Applebee's guy's spot in getting on the nerve of all SEC fans came out the gate early in Week 0. The first unofficial...
nwahomepage.com
Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Alma quarterback Joe Trusty
ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The first Fearless Friday Player of the Week goes to Alma’s Joe Trusty. The quarterback for the Airedales led his team to a victory over the Van Buren Pointers in week one after trailing by one touchdown early in the game. He had a...
nwahomepage.com
2025 center Parker Jefferson has Hoop Hogs interest, parents who were Hogs
LITTLE ROCK — It makes sense that Arkansas’ recent successful track record in Texas high school basketball recruiting coupled with having parental ties to the Razorbacks’ program has put 2025 big man Parker Jefferson and Hoop Hog coaches on a path of mutual interest. Jefferson (6-9, 200,...
bestofarkansassports.com
The Resurrection of Ryan Mallett
The resurrection of Ryan Mallett is in full force. Mallett, the former Arkansas quarterback who during his two seasons with the Razorbacks re-wrote the program’s passing record book, is about to start his first season as a high-school head football coach. Odds are, back in the late 2000s and...
nwahomepage.com
Could Warren Thompson be a potential WR-1 for 2022?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – With Treylon Burks gone, many are questioning the wide receiver room for the Arkansas Razorbacks heading into the 2022 season. However, Sam Pittman and Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles say after four weeks of practice and two scrimmages, it’s not a concern of theirs. “We...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman shares blunt message after 2 Arkansas players enter the transfer portal
Sam Pittman knows that the transfer portal works both ways. After losing cornerback Jaqualyn Crawford and defensive lineman Taylor Lewis to the transfer portal, Pittman made is clear that playing football for Arkansas isn’t for everyone. “I feel like if they don’t want to be here they need to...
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
Washington County Fair underway in Fayetteville
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions. “We obviously feed them twice a day there are no weekends in the farming business. Just like we have to...
Panic at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville as reports of ‘shooting’ lead to ‘stampede’ in Arkansas
REPORTS of a shooting at the Washington County Fair in Fayetteville have prompted panic and sent fair-goers running. Police and first responders have reportedly swarmed to the scene. There has not yet been confirmation that a shooting took place. However, multiple ambulances have been spotted at the scene. Witnesses have...
KHBS
Fayetteville, Arkansas' drive-in movie theater to close after this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 112 Drive-In movie theater in Fayetteville will shut down after this weekend. The last two movies it will screen are 'Grease' and 'Footloose'. Those two will show in a double feature on Friday and Saturday. The property is going to be redeveloped into a mixed-use...
Reflecting on a tragic night at Washington Co. Fair
WATCH the moment gunfire rang through the air. Fairgoers, including teenagers, couples and families with young ones, scrambled the grounds looking for an escape from the chaos.
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Sippin’ at Sunset, Gold Star Ladies
CBMAA – ARCHITECTURE EXHIBIT. You have the opportunity to see Crystal Bridges’ first outdoor architecture exhibit!. ‘Architecture at Home’ explores the idea of home — by demonstrating that housing can be beautiful, attainable, and connected to something human. The exhibit is along the Orchard Trail and is open now through next year.
A northwest Arkansas parent taking bus safety into her own hands
manda Hollis is parent of a 10-year-old bus rider who rides the bus every morning and afternoon.
XNA names new Chief Operating Officer
On August 26, Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) announced that Andrew Branch has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer.
thv11.com
Lawyer for Arkansas deputies seen in violent video say they didn't have tasers
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Surveillance video from an Alma gas station shows the scene where police say Randall Worcester threatened a worker with a knife, an event that led to an altercation between him and three Arkansas officers that turned violent. That worker called 911 after Worcester left...
Rape reported at Walton Hall at University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an acquaintance rape at Walton Hall that was reported on August 23.
Human remains found at lake in northwest Arkansas
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
