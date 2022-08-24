Read full article on original website
Astros’ Justin Verlander removed early from Sunday’s start vs. Orioles
Houston Astros ace and AL Cy Young candidate Justin Verlander was removed from his start against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday after just three innings on the mound. The Astros pulled Verlander from the game after he threw just 60 pitches against the Orioles, logging three scoreless innings. The Astros initially did not provide a […] The post Astros’ Justin Verlander removed early from Sunday’s start vs. Orioles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jarren Duran’s parting message from Red Sox manager Alex Cora before being sent down
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran may have been sent down to the minors, but team manager Alex Cora made sure to give him a clear path back to the top level. In two related moves, the Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple-A Worcester as they activated second baseman Trevor Story from the injured list. The latter has been out since July due to a wrist fracture, but Boston reinstated him as they look to get more batting help.
3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline
The New York Yankees are rounding back into form just in time for the playoffs. After a terrible slump that saw them lose 24 of 36 games, they have slowly started coming back to their winning ways. A big part of that is the return of some of their key players from injury, such as […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had to deal with multiple injury woes as of late, and now, they may need to keep a close watch on another possible ailment concern. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts rolled out his lineup for the road matchup against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, which featured Max Muncy slotted in to […] The post Dodgers manager Dave Roberts drops truth bomb on Max Muncy’s recent DH role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pirates for 3! Yes! Triples lead Pirates past Phillies 5-0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies surged into a pennant race by beating some of the worst teams in baseball. The Pirates had been no exception — 0-6 this season against their more-successful cross-state rivals. Roansy Contreras and a trio of triples helped the Pirates avoid a season sweep. Oneil Cruz, Tucupita Marcano and Bryan Reynolds all tripled and scored, and Contreras struck out seven over five innings to lift Pittsburgh past Philadelphia 5-0 on Sunday and end a seven-game losing streak. The Pirates won for only the third time in 16 games, and they also snapped the Phillies’ six-game winning streak.
Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ pitching strategy when Clayton Kershaw returns from injury
Clayton Kershaw has been battling a lot of injuries as of late. The Los Angeles Dodgers legend has been in and out of the injured list this season for various reasons. Now, as he’s set to return back from another injury, Dave Roberts has a plan set for his ace pitcher. Speaking to reporters on […] The post Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ pitching strategy when Clayton Kershaw returns from injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees star Aaron Judge flat out doesn’t care about home run tally right now
Aaron Judge has been breaking all sorts of home run records this season. At this point, the New York Yankees star is on pace to break the franchise record for most homers in a single season — a tally that is currently held by Roger Maris when he hit 61 in 1961. At this point, Judge is on pace to finish the season with 63 home runs.
Yankees’ true feelings on Aroldis Chapman’s infection from tattoo
Well, this is certainly one of the weirder injuries this season. Amid a rather tumultuous stretch of games, the New York Yankees received some unfortunate news about Aroldis Chapman. The closer was placed on the IL list for an infection on his leg. The reason for the infection? A recent tattoo Chapman had.
Cubs’ Ian Happ notches peculiar home run feat MLB hasn’t seen in nearly 25 years
Ian Happ wore his Superman cape on Friday to lead the Chicago Cubs to an incredible 4-3 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. Of course he made history in the process. The 28-year-old outfielder basically carried the whole load on the offense to help the Cubs win, with his double two-run homers sealing the deal for Chicago. Without him, they would have been unable to score at all.
Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani
The already depressing state of the Los Angeles Angels in the 2022 MLB season gets another sad update with the team opting to place Jared Walsh on the 60-day injured list, as announced by the team Thursday. The #Angels have claimed LHP Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the New York Mets. He has been optioned […] The post Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rich Hill pulls off insane feat seen only two players have done in past 122 years
Rich Hill is proving to be an ageless wonder in Major League Baseball. The man is still pitching in his 40s, and had just put up his most impressive performance this season, to date. Hill toed the rubber against the Tampa Bay Rays at home Saturday night and proceeded to take Rays hitters to the woodshed.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Athletics prediction, odds and pick – 8/28/2022
The New York Yankees will finish their four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Sunday afternoon in Oakland. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Yankees-Athletics prediction and pick we have laid out below. The New York Yankees have...
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Mariners prediction, odds, pick – 8/28/2022
The Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Guardians Mariners prediction and pick. Aaron Civale gets the call for the Guardians, while Robbie Ray goes to the mound for the Mariners. Aaron Civale has a 5.37 ERA, but before you write him...
‘Get angry’: Tony La Russa’s message to White Sox after they fall back below .500 with latest disaster
The Chicago White Sox’ second half of the season has been, well, a rollercoaster, to say the least. After sitting in the middle of the AL Central, the team seemed to suddenly find their form. They were jousting with the Twins and the Guardians for the division crown. And then, they just… collapsed. The last […] The post ‘Get angry’: Tony La Russa’s message to White Sox after they fall back below .500 with latest disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees make surprising bullpen moves after Aroldis Chapman’s tattoo injury
The New York Yankees have a couple of new faces on the roster following the decision to place Aroldis Chapman on the IL due to a leg infection stemming from a tattoo. With Chapman unavailable until mid-September, the Yankees made significant roster moves involving a couple of veteran relievers ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the […] The post Yankees make surprising bullpen moves after Aroldis Chapman’s tattoo injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Angels vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 8/28/2022
The Los Angeles Angels will attempt to sweep the three-game series as they finish their set with the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Rogers’ Centre. It’s time to go north of the border and look at our MLB odds series with an Angels-Blue Jays prediction and pick.
MLB Odds: Pirates vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/28/2022
The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to avoid a sweep as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the battle of Pennsylvania. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series as we make a Pirates-Phillies prediction and pick. The Phillies beat the Pirates 6-0 on Saturday. Philadelphia wasted no time loading the bases in the first inning. […] The post MLB Odds: Pirates vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/28/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julio Rodriguez’ monster Mariners extension comes with intriguing inclusion
The Seattle Mariners got themselves a bona fide stud in Julio Rodriguez. The rookie outfielder has become one of the best players in the American League this season. His exploits from the batter’s box have made him the clear frontrunner for the American League Rookie of the Year award.
