Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak
For second time this year, the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for individuals with disabilities is facing fines related to the death of a resident. The western Iowa care facility, which is run by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, is also being cited for failing to implement basic infection-control protocols in the midst […] The post State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
McKnight's
Struggling Iowa chain inches closer to sale with pending CMS debt resolution
A once-thriving chain of Iowa nursing homes now knee-deep in bankruptcy is getting closer to a settlement with the federal government over millions in unpaid fines, which would allow a sale of the troubled owner’s eight facilities to proceed. QHC Properties, its state and federal government creditors, and interested...
AOL Corp
Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue
Former Viking Saga newspaper staff members Marcus Pennell, left, and Emma Smith, right, display a pride flag outside of Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., July 20, 2022. Administrators of a Nebraska public school have shuttered the school’s award-winning student newspaper, just days after its last edition that included articles and editorials on LGBTQ issues. (McKenna Lamoree/The Independent via AP)
Comments / 0