(Hamilton County, NE) -- A St. Paul, Nebraska man is behind bars, accused of making threats against his ex-girlfriend. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, they received information that 43 year old Robert Jaeger posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP says troopers were able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location. The state patrol says around 7:00 that night, troopers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Jaeger in a field south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Aurora. Investigators say Jaeger had multiple firearms in his possession.

