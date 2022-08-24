Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, ramming her car near Sutherland Reservoir
SUTHERLAND, Neb.-A man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and rammed her car. On Friday at around 7:51 a.m., deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of two vehicles parked on State Farm Rd., just west of Sutherland Reservoir. A deputy arrived on...
News Channel Nebraska
Cozad man arrested in connection to Paradise City shooting
KEARNEY, NE — A Cozad man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting at a Central Nebraska strip club. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Corey Brestel on Tuesday on charges of possession of a defaced firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. The accusations date back to the early morning hours of July 31 when the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Paradise City Gentleman’s Club near Elm Creek.
KEYC
Nebraska troopers arrested Minnesota man accused of terroristic threats towards ex-girlfriend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minnesota accused of making threats. Robert Jaeger, 43, of St. Paul, was arrested for terroristic threats, violating a protection order, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation according to the release.
Kearney Hub
Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Shots fired early Thursday morning in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man has been arrested after police responded to a shooting early Thursday morning. HPD Captain Mike Doremus said officers were called out to the 1800 block of West 2nd around 2:53 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Once on scene, they were able to quickly determine that a firearm was discharged multiple times toward a home causing damage.
Kearney Hub
Man jailed for hitting a man in the head with a hammer Friday in Kearney
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held on a $25,000 bond after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a hammer. Around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 Kearney police responded a report of a man bleeding from his head from an assault in the 1300 block of Avenue I. When police arrived, they found the victim bleeding from his head and a bloody hammer next to him on the floor.
iheart.com
Nebraska man arrested for making threats against ex-girlfriend
(Hamilton County, NE) -- A St. Paul, Nebraska man is behind bars, accused of making threats against his ex-girlfriend. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon, they received information that 43 year old Robert Jaeger posed an imminent threat to a former girlfriend. NSP says troopers were able to make contact with the former girlfriend and move her to a safe location. The state patrol says around 7:00 that night, troopers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Jaeger in a field south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Aurora. Investigators say Jaeger had multiple firearms in his possession.
News Channel Nebraska
St. Paul man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend found in field, arrested
AURORA, Neb. -- A St. Paul man accused of threatening a former girlfriend was arrested after he was found in a field in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas, NSP troopers and the Hamilton County Sheriff's office detained the man after an investigation into the reported threats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Wood River man killed in two-vehicle crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 91-year-old Wood River man died following a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Claude Road and Highway 30 in Grand Island. Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:45 a.m. According to witness accounts. a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Richard Ogden, pulled away from a stop sign on Claude Road and into Hwy 30 traffic. The vehicle then was hit by a black Chrysler 300.
Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however, there have already been several milestones celebrated. Besides Grand Island’s 150th anniversary, there was also a recognition for a man who has served Nebraska and attended many state fairs. During an opening ceremony...
KSNB Local4
Several agencies work together to keep the Nebraska State Fair safe
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With more than 50,000 people expected to visit the Nebraska State Fair on any given day, officials took some time on Wednesday to ensure that all their community partners were prepared. Several area law enforcement agencies, including representatives from the Grand Island Police and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
GISH football edges out North Platte after trailing at half
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - GISH football traveled to North Platte for its Week 1 season-opener on Friday. The Islanders trailed 13-0 at the half, but makes the comeback 20-19 to start off the season 1-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
News Channel Nebraska
Countless hours of preparation put in before Nebraska State Fair gates open
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Before the sounds of laughter and joyful screams fill the Fonner Park campus, it’s full of the sounds of machinery and power washers as vendors and fair workers painstakingly prepare for the Nebraska State Fair. Executive Director Bill Ogg says some vendors arrived 2.5...
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why.
Nebraska State Fair opens in Grand Island for 11-day run
The Nebraska State Fair is opening Friday for its annual 11-day run in Grand Island.
KSNB Local4
Motorsport car races kickoff Nebraska State Fair weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair Grand Prix kicked off races Saturday at Motorsport Park Hastings. This is the second annual Grand Prix with the National Autosport Association (NASA) as a partner in the event. The motorsport company chose this event to also host a joint regional event...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
KSNB Local4
Traudt impresses, GISH volleyball swept by Lincoln East
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior High volleyball hosted Lincoln East for its season-opener Thursday. Tia Traudt had a number of impressive kills for the Islanders, but the Spartans won in a 3-0 sweep. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Game of the Week: Aurora football blasts ‘rival’ GINW
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest football made the trip to Aurora for the Local4 Game of the Week on Friday. The Huskies come out big in Week 1, 43-13. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Comments / 3