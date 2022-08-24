ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Zoo to host Rum Under the Sun event

By Malaysia McCoy
 4 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Hattiesburg Zoo will host its inaugural Rum under the Sun event on Friday, September 16.

The event will be held at the Hattiesburg Zoo from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. This is an adult-only event for participants ages 21 and older.

Participants can watch the sun set over the zoo while sipping on rum that originated in the Caribbean Islands. There will also be Caribbean-style music for participants to listen to.

“We are so excited to introduce this fun Caribbean themed event to our guests,” said Demetric Kelly, Director of Guest Services and Retail.

USM gifted $9.6M by Luckyday Foundation

The speciality rums will be served in a private Cigar and Rum Bar otherwise known as THE PALM, which is located behind Safari Grill. Participants are able to sip on specialty Rums and puff on high-end Cigars made available through the Fine Wine and Liquor Loft.

Guests can also compete in the limbo contest to see and interact with the Splash Pad to keep guests cool. The Tortuguero Train will also be open to roll past the wildlife throughout the evening, along with the Caribbean Carousel that will be spinning all night long.

To top off the Caribbean-style event, there will be Caribbean foods, including an authentic grilled jerk-chicken station, Cubano Grilled Cheese, and Caribbean Burger Sliders.

“We always try to top ourselves when we introduce new events at the Zoo, and we hope to see both familiar and new faces at Rum Under the Sun,” said Kelly.

Tickets can be pre-purchased for $15 or purchased at the gate for $20.

