Bergen County, NJ

Man fatally struck by NJ transit train

By Emily Nadal
 4 days ago

HACKENSACK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A man was fatally struck by a NJ Transit train Wednesday morning in Bergen County, authorities said.

The train was traveling on the Pascack Valley Line in Hackensack just before 10 a.m. near the Essex Street station when the incident occurred, officials said.

One person was aboard the train when it hit the man, according to the agency.

Further information, including the man’s identity, was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

