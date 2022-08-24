ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Slow down for schools: Raleigh County starting

By Harper Emch
WVNS
 8 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – School is starting in Raleigh County tomorrow and local police departments are advising drivers to slow down.

The well-known yellow lights will be blinking at every school intersection, warning drivers to slow down to 15 miles an hour inside the school zone.

Officers and deputies will be out patrolling schools all around the county. Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department says it’s important to remain aware of where these school zones begin and no to get distracted.

“This time of year anytime you’re within earshot of a school be extra cautious and extra careful, put down any distractions you might have and just slow down and give yourself a little more time to get to where you’re going.”

Jamie Wilhite, Beckley Police Department
Wilhite also says there is always a hefty fine and points will be taken off anyone’s license if they are caught speeding in a school zone.

