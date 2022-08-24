Read full article on original website
State of emergency declared in Mississippi due to flooding
If predictions are correct the Pearl River will crest late Sunday or by Monday. Water could flow into people's homes and businesses.
Mississippi governor declares emergency ahead of expected flooding
A state of emergency is in effect in Mississippi as officials anticipate potentially massive flooding from a rising river sooner than expected, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Saturday. “We’re expecting the Pearl to crest at 36 feet late Sunday or early Monday in the Jackson area about 24 hours earlier...
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi. During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. “My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and […]
Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads
JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
First Alert Forecast: All eyes on the Pearl River to crest to 36 Ft late Sunday going into Monday morning. The tropics are also heating up currently with 4 storms to watch!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!. Calm conditions this morning with partly clear skies. Isolated to scattered showers or storms will likely flare up across central MS today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. For the times that you aren’t seeing the rain, expect mostly cloudy skies with sun breaks and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will fall back into the low to mid-70s this evening. The Pearl River continues to flood, at 7:53 AM the river is at 35.23 Ft. Its expected to crest later tonight going into Monday morning. Take the precautions and evacuate if you know that you’ll be flooded! The river has not reached near 36 Ft since February 2020.
First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours possible at times through the weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a lingering shower early on, most of tonight will consist of quiet and dry weather. Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday’s forecast will almost be a repeat of today. Isolated to scattered downpours and storms are...
North Mississippi’s Calm During the Storm
“We are your calm during the storm.” That is the motto of the North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters (NMSCS). When Mississippi weather looks iffy, a group of 35 volunteer storm chasers gear up and head out to track tornados, lightning storms, and more. The group’s primary mission is to relay any spotted information directly to the Mississippi National Weather Service (NWS) and ensure its 70K and growing Facebook followers have the latest news to be safe.
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
The mayor of Mississippi's biggest city urged residents to "get out now" on Saturday as record-setting rain threatens to flood streets and creep into homes within the next two days.
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi's capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the...
Mississippi flooding: Governor declares state of emergency with river expected to crest at 36 feet Monday
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of expected flooding from the Pearl River. The river is projected to crest at 36 feet by early Monday morning. "The City of Jackson is advising residents who were affected by the 2020 flood to make evacuation plans in...
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
MDOT issues emergency alert. Parts of Mississippi interstate closed because of major flooding.
Parts of Interstate 20 near Morton have been closed because of flooding. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued an Emergency Alert and closed the westbound lanes of I-20 near MS 481 and the town of Morton in Scott County. The interstate was closed at 10:17 a.m. and is expected...
Man waits for help to arrive after driving onto flooded street
JACKSON, Miss. — A man said he didn't realize until it was too late that the road he was driving on was flooded. His van stalled out on Oxford Avenue before the sun came up. The man, who didn't want to be identified, said he drives through there all the time, but because it was dark, he didn't realize the water was as deep as it was.
Mississippi nursing home residents rescued from flood: ‘Straight-up local superhero-type stuff’
Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days. In statements posted to Twitter,...
Dangerous flooding in Mississippi
Strong flooding leads to half-submerged cars in Mississippi. Video courtesy of Charles Peek and The Weather Channel.
Intense flooding devastating parts of Mississippi
In Central Mississippi, a desperate evacuation is underway as flood waters rush in. So far, there have been over 100 rescues across parts of the state. Intense flooding is causing cars, homes and even entire neighborhoods to be underwater. Some areas have seen as much as 12 inches of rain since just this morning with more on the way.Aug. 24, 2022.
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home.
Counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
