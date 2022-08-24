ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) held a news conference on Saturday to discuss the flooding occurring across Mississippi. During the news conference, the governor declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of flooding. He said there are no mandatory evacuations at this time. “My administration, including MEMA, is monitoring this situation closely, and […]
Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads

JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
First Alert Forecast: All eyes on the Pearl River to crest to 36 Ft late Sunday going into Monday morning. The tropics are also heating up currently with 4 storms to watch!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!. Calm conditions this morning with partly clear skies. Isolated to scattered showers or storms will likely flare up across central MS today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. For the times that you aren’t seeing the rain, expect mostly cloudy skies with sun breaks and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will fall back into the low to mid-70s this evening. The Pearl River continues to flood, at 7:53 AM the river is at 35.23 Ft. Its expected to crest later tonight going into Monday morning. Take the precautions and evacuate if you know that you’ll be flooded! The river has not reached near 36 Ft since February 2020.
North Mississippi’s Calm During the Storm

“We are your calm during the storm.” That is the motto of the North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters (NMSCS). When Mississippi weather looks iffy, a group of 35 volunteer storm chasers gear up and head out to track tornados, lightning storms, and more. The group’s primary mission is to relay any spotted information directly to the Mississippi National Weather Service (NWS) and ensure its 70K and growing Facebook followers have the latest news to be safe.
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
Man waits for help to arrive after driving onto flooded street

JACKSON, Miss. — A man said he didn't realize until it was too late that the road he was driving on was flooded. His van stalled out on Oxford Avenue before the sun came up. The man, who didn't want to be identified, said he drives through there all the time, but because it was dark, he didn't realize the water was as deep as it was.
Intense flooding devastating parts of Mississippi

In Central Mississippi, a desperate evacuation is underway as flood waters rush in. So far, there have been over 100 rescues across parts of the state. Intense flooding is causing cars, homes and even entire neighborhoods to be underwater. Some areas have seen as much as 12 inches of rain since just this morning with more on the way.Aug. 24, 2022.
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
