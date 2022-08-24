JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday!. Calm conditions this morning with partly clear skies. Isolated to scattered showers or storms will likely flare up across central MS today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. For the times that you aren’t seeing the rain, expect mostly cloudy skies with sun breaks and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will fall back into the low to mid-70s this evening. The Pearl River continues to flood, at 7:53 AM the river is at 35.23 Ft. Its expected to crest later tonight going into Monday morning. Take the precautions and evacuate if you know that you’ll be flooded! The river has not reached near 36 Ft since February 2020.

