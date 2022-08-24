Effective: 2022-08-28 14:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-28 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected to continue within the southern portion of Eldorado Valley, southwest of Boulder City. * WHERE...A portion of southern Nevada, including the following county, Clark. * WHEN...Until 400 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 257 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain with a thunderstorm continues along and just west of Highway 95 between mile markers 40 and 46. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Clark County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 3 HOURS AGO