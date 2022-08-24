Effective: 2022-08-28 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Pickens and northeastern Oconee Counties through 500 PM EDT At 433 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Pickens, or near Six Mile, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pickens, Six Mile, Salem, Devils Fork State Park, Lake Keowee, Keowee Toxaway State Park, Jocassee Gorges, Lake Jocassee, Oconee State Park and Bad Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

OCONEE COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO