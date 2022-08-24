Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Oconee, Pickens by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 16:56:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Oconee; Pickens THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON SOUTHWESTERN PICKENS AND SOUTHEASTERN OCONEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Hart, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Hart; Stephens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Franklin, southeastern Stephens, northwestern Hart and southwestern Oconee Counties through 515 PM EDT At 445 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Hartwell, or near Tugaloo State Park, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lavonia, Gumlog, Martin, Avalon, Tugaloo State Park, Reed Creek, Fair Play, Eastanolee and Oakway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
