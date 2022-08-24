Effective: 2022-08-28 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Hart; Stephens A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Franklin, southeastern Stephens, northwestern Hart and southwestern Oconee Counties through 515 PM EDT At 445 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Hartwell, or near Tugaloo State Park, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lavonia, Gumlog, Martin, Avalon, Tugaloo State Park, Reed Creek, Fair Play, Eastanolee and Oakway. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO