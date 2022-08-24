ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Trump and DeSantis put their thumbs on the scale and emerged as winners in Miami-Dade | Editorial

By the Miami Herald Editorial Board
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing to become an omnipresent force in Florida politics with loyalists at all levels of government who will push his agenda. He’s taken a page out of the playbook of the man whose support thrust him into political stardom four years ago, Donald Trump.

Endorsements in local races are their most effective tools in wielding power down to the most granular level of how communities are run in Florida. And that strategy is working.

In Miami-Dade County, two DeSantis-backed school board members prevailed in the Tuesday primaries. Teacher Monica Colucci ousted 24-year incumbent Marta Perez, a conservative who fell out of grace with the GOP after voting for a mask mandate last year. Of the 30 candidates DeSantis endorsed statewide, 19 won outright and six are headed to runoffs, the Herald reported.

The two county commission candidates Trump backed also performed well. Kevin Cabrera, a former Trump campaign staffer who ran on a “Miami-Dade First” platform, came out ahead in District 6 but will have a runoff in November. J.C. Bermudez won a seat in District 12 six days after getting Trump’s endorsement.

How big of a factor the former president became in that race is up for debate, as Bermudez also got the endorsement of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, a Democrat. Bermudez is the well-known mayor of Doral and ran against an unfit candidate, a former Sweetwater commissioner who was forced to leave her post after pleading guilty to perjury. Sophia Lacayo also tried to run as a Trumpian candidate, using the former president in campaign materials.

Supposed to be nonpartisan

School board and county commission races are nonpartisan, meaning candidates don’t declare their party affiliation. They used to be considered down-ballot races — few voters paid attention to them. Now Republicans see the potential for those races as proxy wars, where politicians like DeSantis and Trump can export an us-versus-them style of politics.

The end result is that local governments run the risk of becoming nonpartisan in name only.

Less than a year ago, most Floridians had never heard about critical race theory, a 40-year-old academic area of study focused on how racism is embedded in legal systems and policies. Now schools are forced to address the outrage DeSantis and Republicans have created and the perception that CRT is a widespread topic in K-12 classrooms (districts have denied it is part of curriculum). Who knows what the next made-up issue du jour will be. The more loyal allies DeSantis and Trump have at the local level, the more effectively they can keep their platform center stage.

DeSantis took unprecedented steps to insert himself into local elections this year. He asked school board candidates seeking his support to fill out a questionnaire with questions like, “Do you agree that students should be educated and not indoctrinated?” His lieutenant governor’s political committee also paid for ads in support of Colucci.

How much we can extrapolate from these victories is unclear. In Miami-Dade, DeSantis and Trump got involved in districts that lean heavily Republican. It’s no secret that Trump remains popular among GOP voters (primary voters also tend to be the most partisan). DeSantis has continued to pound on the culture war issues that received wall-to-wall coverage by conservative media outlets: critical race theory, “woke ideology” and vaccine and mask skepticism.

DeSantis hit a nerve

Make no mistake — Tuesday was a victory for DeSantis. His divisive rhetoric is a distraction from the real issues affecting public education but he’s hit a nerve with some parents and voters concerned about not having enough say over what children are learning and who oppose mask mandates.

And there are signs that his investment may have increased interest in school board races. An average of 30,000 votes were cast in those races in Miami-Dade, compared to an average of 25,000 in the primary races of the 2018 midterms, the Herald reported.

Trump, who has doled out endorsements as political chips and helped many election deniers win primaries across the country, doesn’t do anything out of the kindness of his heart. Neither does the astute DeSantis.

Endorsements, after all, don’t come for free.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Sweetwater, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Doral, FL
Local
Florida Government
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Miami Herald

TikTok star Wally the alligator is licensed emotional support animal — and loves hugs

Despite a mouth full of teeth, Wally doesn’t bite. Be careful though — he is known for stealing people’s hearts. Wally, a 4-foot-long alligator, has thousands of followers on TikTok. He’s a licensed emotional support animal and when he isn’t visiting nursing homes or swimming with children, he’s accompanying his owner to cancer radiation treatments, his owner Joie Henney shared on TikTok.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Republicans#Gop#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
23K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy