Montgomery, AL

Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins, 47, dies unexpectedly, team says

Jason Jenkins, the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died suddenly on Saturday, the team announced. He was 47. The Dolphins announced his death during the team’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the organization in 2009 after spending about seven years with the San Francisco 49ers, and previously worked at Texas Southern, Lehigh and his alma mater Texas Tech. Jenkins was also instrumental in the hosting of a Formula One grand prix at Hard Rock Stadium earlier this year.
Braves mascot 'runs over' youth football players during halftime at Falcons-Jaguars game

The Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars played their final preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, but no player on either team was the star of the night. That award goes to a player from the Atlanta Mascots team that played against a peewee football squad at halftime. Blooper, the Atlanta Braves’ mascot, left it all out on the field in a wildly entertaining performance.
