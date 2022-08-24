Read full article on original website
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Nearly 100 Republicans demand Pelosi hold Biden accountable for $500B student debt handout
FIRST ON FOX: Nearly 100 House Republicans signed onto a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., calling on her to hold President Biden accountable for his $500 billion student debt handout. Georgia Republican Rep. Jody Hice led the spicy letter with 93 of his colleagues to Pelosi demanding the...
Karine Jean-Pierre clashes with CNN's Don Lemon on Biden's 'semi-fascism' jab against GOP
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a heated clash with CNN anchor Don Lemon on President Biden's latest attack directed at Republicans. At a Thursday fundraiser in Maryland ahead of a rally appearance, Biden reiterated his "MAGA" attacks on the right, linking their ideology to "semi-fascism." "What we’re seeing...
Biden joins other Dems in dismissing Republican voters, says he doesn't 'respect these MAGA Republicans'
President Biden became the latest high-profile Democrat this week to dismiss a large swath of Republican voters during a Thursday campaign rally, saying he does not "respect these MAGA Republicans." Biden's remarks came during a speech he gave at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, located in Montgomery County.
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president
Trump attorney Alina Habba explained how the released Mar-a-Lago affidavit just showed Trump's team they were right and that there was "nothing relevant" in the document Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ALINA HABBA: I learned that we were right, that this is, again, another political witch hunt, that they're ignoring...
Nikki Haley fires back after tax forms leaked to media: 'Republicans have been too nice for too long'
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday fired back with a scathing statement after Internal Revenue Service filings of her nonprofit were leaked and reported on by the media -- arguing the move was a bid to intimidate conservative donors. Politico on Friday published information about donors who had made...
Bill Barr says he's 'pretty tired of' the Right's 'constant pandering to outrage' while discussing FBI raid
Former Attorney General Bill Barr knocked the "constant pandering" coming from the Right regarding the outrage towards the FBI following the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Appearing on Thursday's installment of Bari Weiss's "Honestly" podcast, Barr was defensive of the DOJ's handling of its ongoing investigation into former President Trump but said the fallout from the Russia investigation "created the condition" of the public automatically thinking "the worst" in the institution.
DANA PERINO: This is my beef with the media's narrative of Biden's 'comeback'
Fox News host Dana Perino went after the legacy media's ‘comback kid’ narrative around Joe Biden on "Gutfeld!" CNN'S VAN JONES PRAISES BIDEN'S ‘SUCCESSFUL’ PRESIDENCY ‘IF YOU JUST ERASE THE PAST SIX MONTHS OF NUTTY STUFF’. DANA PERINO: Well, the Inflation Reduction Act, it's in...
Flashback: Liberal media was enthusiastic over student loan handouts, but now may have buyer's remorse
Left-leaning media have pointed out significant issues with President Biden’s student loan handout plan in recent days, yet prior to the announcement, several hosts and guests on liberal networks touted the idea and claimed it would change the lives of Americans. "Student loan forgiveness" has long been discussed in...
Biden slammed for 'immoral' open-border policy after human trafficker describes what happens to children
President Biden and his Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas were criticized Thursday after a Central American trafficker revealed what the United States' open border policy has allowed Mexican drug cartels to do to unaccompanied or kidnapped children. The trafficker, speaking anonymously to investigative reporter Sara Carter, said the cartels are...
Bill Maher rails against 'conspiracy' by media, Big Tech, to suppress Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020
"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted the widespread suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 presidential election. During Friday night's panel discussion, Maher highlighted the controversial comments made by liberal podcaster Sam Harris, who openly approved of the "conspiracy" to bury the brewing scandal that implicated then-candidate Joe Biden in order to defeat President Trump on Election Day.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defends Biden's 'semi-fascism' claim about 'MAGA Republicans'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended remarks that President Biden made on Thursday in which he said some segments of the Republican Party are "like semi-fascism." Biden made the remarks during a fundraiser in Bethesda, Maryland before heading to a rally intended to help Democrats gain momentum for the...
The pair who stole Ashley Biden's diary tried to sell it to the Trump campaign but a representative refused and told them to turn it over to the FBI, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said the pair — who pleaded guilty to stealing Ashley Biden's diary — unsuccessfully tried to sell it to the Trump campaign in September 2020.
Democrats' push for amnesty for illegal immigrants on back burner after multiple defeats
A push by Democratic lawmakers and activists to grant a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants, which saw significant political weight put behind it in 2021, has been put on the back burner in 2022 after the effort saw multiple defeats last year. When campaigning in 2020, then-candidate...
Biden admin creates Arctic region ambassador position to counter climate change, geopolitical threats
The Biden administration has announced plans to establish a new ambassador-at-large position to represent the Arctic region amid growing geopolitical tensions with two other large players in the area, China and Russia. "To further American interests and cooperation with Allies and partners in the Arctic, and after extensive consultations with...
FBI blasted after Zuckerberg revealed their warning ahead of the Hunter Biden laptop story: ‘Collusion'
Twitter exploded after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg claimed in a Thursday podcast appearance the FBI warned Facebook about "Russian propaganda" before the Hunter Biden laptop story dropped in 2020. Speaking on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg explained, "The FBI, I think, basically came to us - some...
Biden 'would not be president' if the FBI didn't allegedly cover up Hunter Biden laptop scandal: Sen. Johnson
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., slammed the FBI for its alleged censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop, warning that, if the American people were aware of the scandal, Biden would "not be president" today. Johnson joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the potential impact of the bombshell allegations on the 2020 presidential election.
Israeli PM Lapid, unable to get Biden on phone, pushes for meeting to discuss Iran: report
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is hoping to talk to President Biden about the new Iran nuclear deal that appears to be nearing fruition, but lately, he has not had much luck according to reports. According to The Jerusalem Post, Lapid has been unable to get Biden on the phone,...
DNC chair Jaime Harrison says Biden being ‘consistent’ after president calls MAGA ‘semi-fascism’
Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison on Sunday said that President Biden was being "consistent" when calling the MAGA philosophy linked to former President Donald Trump "semi-fascism" despite Biden’s own past calls for lowering the temperature on harsh rhetoric. Harrison appeared on CBS's "Face the Nation" when he...
