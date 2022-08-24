Next time you’re trying to leave downtown at rush hour, you can get a ride without dealing with surge pricing. A Central Texas-founded rideshare company known as Wridz is now active in Austin, adding to the list of companies like Uber, Lyft and Fetii. Instead of surge pricing, Wridz says it will address demand by allowing users to give an upfront tip to drivers so that they’re chosen for a trip. Under this model, drivers keep the entire tip. On top of the tip, drivers can keep the fare charge, too. But drivers for Wridz are required to pay a $100 subscription each month to drive with the company. To qualify, drivers must attend an in-person meeting with the company to confirm their identity and vehicle information and undergo background checks. Aside from Austin, Wridz is available in other parts of the state like San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock. Driver sign-up is taking place in the Waco area. Outside of Texas, those in Cincinnati and Chicago have Wridz as an option.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO