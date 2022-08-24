Read full article on original website
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes
AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
These top 5 housing markets are expected to crash first — do you live in one of these fast-growing cities?
Home prices have soared over the past decade thanks to an acute shortage of available homes, years of ultra-low mortgage rates and burgeoning demand for homes fueled by the economic recovery after the Great Recession and the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s left home prices much higher than they...
Austinites can hail a ride with new app known as Wridz
Next time you’re trying to leave downtown at rush hour, you can get a ride without dealing with surge pricing. A Central Texas-founded rideshare company known as Wridz is now active in Austin, adding to the list of companies like Uber, Lyft and Fetii. Instead of surge pricing, Wridz says it will address demand by allowing users to give an upfront tip to drivers so that they’re chosen for a trip. Under this model, drivers keep the entire tip. On top of the tip, drivers can keep the fare charge, too. But drivers for Wridz are required to pay a $100 subscription each month to drive with the company. To qualify, drivers must attend an in-person meeting with the company to confirm their identity and vehicle information and undergo background checks. Aside from Austin, Wridz is available in other parts of the state like San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock. Driver sign-up is taking place in the Waco area. Outside of Texas, those in Cincinnati and Chicago have Wridz as an option.
Skybox, Prologis buy 200-plus acres outside Austin for data center campus
Giants of real estate, tech pulled to Hutto by 'strong workforce, prime location and pro-growth mindset'
Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility
Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering...
Micron’s plans for potential $80B semiconductor factory near Lockhart unveiled in incentives applications
In documents made public Aug. 24, Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc. revealed publicly for the first time it could build a massive, eight-phased fabrication facility near Lockhart, a city about 35 miles southeast of Austin with a population of roughly 15,000 and a reputation as the barbecue capital of Texas.
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the Hyperloop
When Elon Musk is not in the news about cryptocurrency Dogecoin, his legal battle with Twitter, or the Tesla stock split, the billionaire finds time to talk about one of his “projects”. Musk tweeted on Twiiter about creating a hyperloop that would connect Austin to San Antonio.
Large-Scale Light Installation by Bruce Munro Comes to Austin this Fall
C3 Presents, the Austin-based event production company, has announced that Bruce Munro’s Field of Light installation will be on view at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin this fall. The installation, which uses optical fiber, glass, acrylic, and light, was inspired by...
20 Black-Owned Clothing And Accessories Companies In Austin
Visiting a new city always calls for some shopping. A pair of shoes or jeans. Maybe some earrings for a friend back home. These are the places to shop when traveling to the south. And, if you live in Austin, don’t wait, now’s the time to visit these Black-owned clothing and accessories companies.
Inside the Delays, Drama, and Turmoil at the Austin Airport
Laura Pevehouse, an Austin communications consultant, took to the skies in May like millions of other travelers. She’d flown with her daughter on a vacation in summer 2021 and visited Las Vegas for work, but she knew this trip might be different. An email from her airline advised Pevehouse to arrive three hours before her international flight as the airline industry reeled from widespread flight cancellations and delays caused by inclement weather, technical issues, and staff and pilot shortages. That didn’t even include the huge numbers of spring travelers expected to pass through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) that month.
Austin’s first Narcan vending machine installed; state program gets more of the life-saving medication
The N.I.C.E. Project (Narcan in Case of Emergency) partnered with Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to provide 24/7 access to life-saving medication.
Dirty Sixth is slated for a makeover & rain tempers wildfire risk
The historic “Dirty Sixth” district could be transformed from an area now most heavily visited at night to a safer and more approachable daytime hub for business, arts, dining and tourism. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Aug. 26 episode of the Austin Breakdown podcast, Austin City Hall...
The University of Texas system could beat out an Ivy League as the richest school
The University of Texas system could overtake Harvard University as the U.S. school with the largest endowment. That wealth is thanks to more than 2 million acres in the Permian Basin that the Texas college system oversees and leases to nearly 250 drillers. With surging oil prices and production on its land, the UT system could reach its best-ever annual revenue this fiscal year, according to a report in Bloomberg. Harvard’s endowment in June 2021 stood at $53.2 billion, higher than the UT system’s $42.9 billion. But oil reached a high of $120 a barrel earlier this year, driving in more...
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Metros sending the most people to Austin
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Austin from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Kaitlin Armstrong had $6K plastic surgery receipt from Costa Rica and sister’s passport, search reveals
Kaitlin Armstrong fled the country in May just days after pro-cyclist Moriah Wilson was found dead. Court documents obtained by Nexstar's KXAN reveal new details on how she was able to evade authorities for over a month after being accused of shooting and killing Wilson.
Texas’ best frozen cocktail isn’t a margarita. It’s a tiki-inspired drink, Tasting Table says
Forget the frozen margarita, Texas, because the Lone Star State’s best frozen cocktail is the Tiki-inspired Aku Aku served in a pineapple, according to Tasting Table. In a story published this week, the food website boldly declared that the closest place to find the “best” frozen margarita, a drink popular in Texas, is Oklahoma. Other tasty margaritas can be found in Michigan and New Jersey.
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?
Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
This Texas city is one of the best cities for self-sustaining homes in the nation
Which cities are the most ideal for building a greener home?
Austin restaurant could take the throne for ‘Best Restroom’ in the nation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin restaurant is looking to take the throne in a competition for America’s Best Bathroom. It could give Buc-ee’s bathroom a run for its money. Eberly, which serves American cuisine and drinks in south Austin, is one of 10 finalists for the contest by Cintas, a business supplies company.
