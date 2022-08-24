ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktswblog.net

San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes

AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Austonia

Austinites can hail a ride with new app known as Wridz

Next time you’re trying to leave downtown at rush hour, you can get a ride without dealing with surge pricing. A Central Texas-founded rideshare company known as Wridz is now active in Austin, adding to the list of companies like Uber, Lyft and Fetii. Instead of surge pricing, Wridz says it will address demand by allowing users to give an upfront tip to drivers so that they’re chosen for a trip. Under this model, drivers keep the entire tip. On top of the tip, drivers can keep the fare charge, too. But drivers for Wridz are required to pay a $100 subscription each month to drive with the company. To qualify, drivers must attend an in-person meeting with the company to confirm their identity and vehicle information and undergo background checks. Aside from Austin, Wridz is available in other parts of the state like San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock. Driver sign-up is taking place in the Waco area. Outside of Texas, those in Cincinnati and Chicago have Wridz as an option.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Austonia

Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility

Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering...
AUSTIN, TX
glasstire.com

Large-Scale Light Installation by Bruce Munro Comes to Austin this Fall

C3 Presents, the Austin-based event production company, has announced that Bruce Munro’s Field of Light installation will be on view at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin this fall. The installation, which uses optical fiber, glass, acrylic, and light, was inspired by...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Jobs#Job Postings#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#New York City#Redfin
travelnoire.com

20 Black-Owned Clothing And Accessories Companies In Austin

Visiting a new city always calls for some shopping. A pair of shoes or jeans. Maybe some earrings for a friend back home. These are the places to shop when traveling to the south. And, if you live in Austin, don’t wait, now’s the time to visit these Black-owned clothing and accessories companies.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Inside the Delays, Drama, and Turmoil at the Austin Airport

Laura Pevehouse, an Austin communications consultant, took to the skies in May like millions of other travelers. She’d flown with her daughter on a vacation in summer 2021 and visited Las Vegas for work, but she knew this trip might be different. An email from her airline advised Pevehouse to arrive three hours before her international flight as the airline industry reeled from widespread flight cancellations and delays caused by inclement weather, technical issues, and staff and pilot shortages. That didn’t even include the huge numbers of spring travelers expected to pass through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) that month.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Austonia

The University of Texas system could beat out an Ivy League as the richest school

The University of Texas system could overtake Harvard University as the U.S. school with the largest endowment. That wealth is thanks to more than 2 million acres in the Permian Basin that the Texas college system oversees and leases to nearly 250 drillers. With surging oil prices and production on its land, the UT system could reach its best-ever annual revenue this fiscal year, according to a report in Bloomberg. Harvard’s endowment in June 2021 stood at $53.2 billion, higher than the UT system’s $42.9 billion. But oil reached a high of $120 a barrel earlier this year, driving in more...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Austin

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Austin from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
GEORGETOWN, TX
msn.com

Texas’ best frozen cocktail isn’t a margarita. It’s a tiki-inspired drink, Tasting Table says

Forget the frozen margarita, Texas, because the Lone Star State’s best frozen cocktail is the Tiki-inspired Aku Aku served in a pineapple, according to Tasting Table. In a story published this week, the food website boldly declared that the closest place to find the “best” frozen margarita, a drink popular in Texas, is Oklahoma. Other tasty margaritas can be found in Michigan and New Jersey.
TEXAS STATE
US105

One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?

Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy