A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
13newsnow.com
Hampton church to give out free school supplies Sunday
NORFOLK, Va. — The Greater Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ in Hampton will partner with Get Empowered CDC to give out free school supplies Sunday for the annual "It Takes a Village" back to school giveaway. According to the church, the groups will be at the Boo...
Virginia school district restricts cell phone use during school
Virginia Beach’s school system has become one of the latest to adopt policies and regulations that restrict cell phone usage during school hours.
Chicho's makes security changes following quintuple shooting in March
NORFOLK, Va. — Chicho’s Pizza in Downtown Norfolk told the mayor and members of city council that they’ve made security changes to their bar since someone shot five people right outside. Six months ago, a man shot and killed Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, semi-professional football player Malik...
Missing Portsmouth boy found safe
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a boy was safely located Saturday, after family reported him missing and the department sought the public's help to find him. Family previously told police 1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson had been missing since Friday around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police said the...
Suspect wanted in connection to early Sunday morning Suffolk shooting
Suffolk police say they were called to a home on Nansemond Parkway around 4:30 a.m. and found a woman dead.
shoredailynews.com
Student Charged in Malicious Shooting Incident Cannot Return to School
A 17-year-old rising senior at Northampton High School was denied a bond amendment in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday that would allow him to return to school while awaiting trial on charges of malicious shooting, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the shooting. Jalil Naheem...
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump visits Norfolk for forum on crime and justice
NORFOLK, Va. — Famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump came to Norfolk today to lead a conversation on crime. Downtown Norfolk business owner Tony Brothers' "Men for Hope" organization hosted the forum at Norfolk State University. Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and Interim Norfolk Police Chief Michael Goldsmith also attended...
Family displaced after Hampton fire
NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton housefire displaced a family of three Saturday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Crews responded to the 100 Block of Santa Clara Drive just after 11 a.m., and saw smoke and flames when coming from the house when they arrived.
Pet dies in residential structure fire in Hampton
Officials say crews responded to the fire around 11:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Santa Clara Drive.
Suffolk fire hurts 3 including firefighter
NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were hurt in a house fire in the 3600 Block of Sleepy Hole Road in Suffolk Saturday just before 1 a.m., according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story house. Two of the...
Some Newport News parents voice concerns over 'learning cottages' at Heritage High School
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Some parents in Newport News are voicing safety concerns over a new addition to their children's school. A parent sent 13News Now photos of a trailer unit behind the campus of Heritage High School. While leaders are in the process of building a new middle...
13newsnow.com
16 cars involved in overnight crash inside Downtown Tunnel
NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-car crash in the Downtown Tunnel Sunday around 1 a.m. left all eastbound lanes closed for around 3 hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads. The group posted about the Portsmouth crash just after 1 a.m., and they said all east bound lanes were closed.
Inmate completes mural inside Virginia Beach Correctional Center
The Virginia Beach inmate who was sentenced to an 18-month sentence completes his mural inside the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.
New ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ celebrated during Community Day
HERTFORD, N.C. – Residents in Perquimans County walked and biked across the new ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ today during a Community Day to celebrate the near completion of the project. The state-of-the-art swing span bridge will carry U.S. 17 Business across the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the previous bridge, which was built in […]
Two gunshot victims arrive at hospital after Norfolk shooting
Norfolk Police confirmed officers responded to the 1200 block of Lead Street around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot disturbance.
travel2next.com
21 Things To Do In Norfolk VA
Norfolk is the oldest, the third most populous and the sixth largest city in Virginia. Set on Chesapeake Bay, on the North Atlantic Ocean, it was originally settled by the British and named after the English county of the same name. Virginia’s Norfolk is one of the most historic destinations in the region.
WAVY News 10
Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Norfolk Police Department, a man arrived at the...
Man shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk
Norfolk police responded to a report of a gunshot victim just before 1 p.m. in the 9600 block of Shore Drive.
Coast Guard: Search underway for missing man near Virginia Beach Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a missing man last seen near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday. Crews are searching for a 23-year-old Hispanic man wearing a white floral shirt and black shorts with orange stripe, according to a Coast Guard spokesman. He was...
