ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

Hampton church to give out free school supplies Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. — The Greater Emmanuel Temple Church of God in Christ in Hampton will partner with Get Empowered CDC to give out free school supplies Sunday for the annual "It Takes a Village" back to school giveaway. According to the church, the groups will be at the Boo...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Missing Portsmouth boy found safe

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a boy was safely located Saturday, after family reported him missing and the department sought the public's help to find him. Family previously told police 1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson had been missing since Friday around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police said the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
shoredailynews.com

Student Charged in Malicious Shooting Incident Cannot Return to School

A 17-year-old rising senior at Northampton High School was denied a bond amendment in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday that would allow him to return to school while awaiting trial on charges of malicious shooting, maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the shooting. Jalil Naheem...
CAPE CHARLES, VA
13News Now

Family displaced after Hampton fire

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton housefire displaced a family of three Saturday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Crews responded to the 100 Block of Santa Clara Drive just after 11 a.m., and saw smoke and flames when coming from the house when they arrived.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Active Shooter Training
13News Now

Suffolk fire hurts 3 including firefighter

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were hurt in a house fire in the 3600 Block of Sleepy Hole Road in Suffolk Saturday just before 1 a.m., according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story house. Two of the...
SUFFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

16 cars involved in overnight crash inside Downtown Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-car crash in the Downtown Tunnel Sunday around 1 a.m. left all eastbound lanes closed for around 3 hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads. The group posted about the Portsmouth crash just after 1 a.m., and they said all east bound lanes were closed.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

New ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ celebrated during Community Day

HERTFORD, N.C. – Residents in Perquimans County walked and biked across the new ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ today during a Community Day to celebrate the near completion of the project. The state-of-the-art swing span bridge will carry U.S. 17 Business across the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the previous bridge, which was built in […]
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
travel2next.com

21 Things To Do In Norfolk VA

Norfolk is the oldest, the third most populous and the sixth largest city in Virginia. Set on Chesapeake Bay, on the North Atlantic Ocean, it was originally settled by the British and named after the English county of the same name. Virginia’s Norfolk is one of the most historic destinations in the region.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. According to the Norfolk Police Department, a man arrived at the...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy