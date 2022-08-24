ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge

A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
LENOIR CITY, TN
