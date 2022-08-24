Read full article on original website
Knoxville groups gather to push Governor Lee to exonerate Black man executed 100 years ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Groups in Knoxville are pushing Governor Bill Lee to exonerate a Black man, who was executed for a crime they say he did not commit. In 1919, authorities accused Maurice Mays of killing a white woman in her home in North Knoxville. Felecia Outsey is one...
Winner turns back residency challenge in race for Lenoir City judge
A Knoxville lawyer who this month won election to be the next Lenoir City judge prevailed Friday in a lawsuit challenging his eligibility filed by the judicial incumbent. Robin McNabb, an attorney and city judge for Lenoir City since 2016, sued Gregg Harrison in Loudon County Chancery Court after losing by 37 votes in the Aug. 4 election.
Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it. They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger...
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel says body camera policy will be updated soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it will update its existing body-worn camera policy "fairly soon." The department issued nearly 300 body cameras in April 2021 to increase transparency and accountability, then-Chief Eve Thomas said. However, the cameras haven't captured every case as well as they were intended to.
TBI: Reported hate crimes across the state were slightly up in 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 hate crime study, which showed the number of reported hate crimes increased slightly in the state last year. The TBI said a total of 133 offenses involving some form of known bias were reported in 2021, continuing a...
'It is very brave' | Safe Haven Law allows women to safely surrender newborn baby
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — With abortions now illegal in Tennessee, a Maryville-based nonprofit is expecting to hear from more women across the state. The organization, A Secret Safe Place for Newborns of Tennessee, educates people about the Safe Haven Law. The law "allows mothers of newborns to surrender unharmed...
TBI: Missing Crossville 8-year-old found safe
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — An 8-year-old Crossville girl, who was the subject of an Endangered Child Alert, has been found safe, the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation said. Kallie Jean Lynette Graham was first reported missing just around 6 a.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet from the TBI. A little...
Where women can find healthcare resources in East Tennessee
TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee's trigger law, or the Tennessee Human Life Protection Act, went into effect on Aug. 25, banning doctors from giving most abortion treatments in the state. Hannah Howard was 18 years old when an unplanned pregnancy came her way. She said she was scared and stressed...
East TN lawmakers talk next steps with Tennessee's Abortion Trigger Law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's trigger law banning abortion procedures in the state went into effect Thursday. The law effectively bans all abortions and makes it a Class C felony for anybody who provides abortion services. The text of the statute offers "affirmative defenses," which can be used in court...
Abortion trigger law takes hold | The last reproductive health center in Knoxville closes doors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Clinics that offered abortions across the state have shut their doors because of Tennessee's anti-abortion trigger law, which makes it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion. That means women seeking abortion treatments must now head to another state. It was already complicated for...
'There's no buying time without Narcan' | Knoxville woman teaches others to use tool that saved her
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At work, Jessica Stanley is teaching others to save lives by administering Naloxone, an opioid reversal medicine. At home, she's a mother of two children who is grateful for every second she spends with them. "I've been in recovery for six years now," she said. "I've...
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
There are two main kinds of fire ants in Tennessee. Their stings can cause medical problems and they are tough to eradicate, according to UT.
All sales of Dollywood Foundation license plates supporting Imagination Library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee drivers are required to get a new license plate when they renew their car registration this year. They can choose to get a newly designed blue plate, or they can choose a specialty plate. If they choose a Dollywood Foundation license plate, they will help...
'Separate fact from fiction': TN issues new guidance to dispel myths surrounding fentanyl exposure
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is trying to set the record straight on fentanyl exposure with new state guidance to combat persistent myths, misunderstandings and misinformation. Rhe substance abuse services department and the Tennessee Department of Health issued new guidance this...
'Climate of chaos' | Abortion treatments are now effectively unavailable in TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When women wake up in Tennessee on Thursday, they will start the day without access to a treatment many had gone their whole lives believing was available to them — abortion. "This is a very, very sensitive topic," said Senator Richard Briggs (R - Knoxville)....
East Tennessee nurse returns to work at children's hospital where she was a patient
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nurturing patients is second nature for Hannah Lawson. She’s been perfecting her bedside manner since she was a patient at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “I had a stage three brain tumor, so it was cancerous,” Hannah Lawson said. Hannah was just 7 years...
Friday marks a year since death of Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, the last soldier to die in Afghanistan
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On August 26, 2021, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss died outside the Kabul airport as the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan. A year later, his impact on the East Tennessee community is still profound. Soon after his family learned that he passed away, the...
Service & Sacrifice: Burn surgeon honored
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pain. Inordinate amounts of pain. That is how Doctor Tim Miller describes what it is like caring for a burn patient in the early stages of their injuries. “I learned that war is something you just don’t want to have. It’s terrible,” said Miller.
Knox County Regional Forensic Center trying to ID body of man found near homeless camp in 2020
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Regional Forensic Center is trying to identify a man whose body was found near a homeless camp by the railroad tracks at Scottish Pike River Park in Knoxville. Officials said the man, dubbed “Railroad Nick” by the homeless community, is believed to...
10 Rising Hearts: Lizzy's Pocket Change Ministry aims to help the homeless
CLINTON, Tenn. — As a high school freshman, Carla Hannah is busy, but the Anderson County teen doesn't let that stop her from her passion to help others. As a young girl, she came up with the idea of a ministry to serve those in the homeless community. It's...
