Springfield, IL

Springfield Police: Man wanted for theft

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for theft.

The wanted suspect is 54-year-old Richard Farthing. Deputy Chief Josh Stuenkel described the alleged crime as “theft by deception,” saying Farthing transferred $9,900 from one bank account to another when the first bank account did not have that much money. The bank is the “victim” in this case.

Anyone who has information on Farthing’s location is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427. Tips can also be summitted to Crime Stoppers through their website .

WCIA

