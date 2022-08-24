Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Fe Rail Yard now taking artist submissions
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Rail Yard Park Conservancy is looking for artists to display their work. Proposals are now being accepted for two projects for the next year. Artists are asked to submit work that can be placed outdoors and that will engage the community. Each project will receive a $1,000 reward. Proposals […]
CHART report shows divided Santa Fe over obelisk future
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years’ worth of work and hours of community meetings appear to show Santa Feans are still split on what they think should happen to the controversial plaza obelisk. It’s been almost two years since the “Soldiers Obelisk,” which was on display since 1866, was toppled by protestors in the Santa Fe […]
Check out Old Man Gloom ahead of this year’s Zozobra burning
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While there is still a week away from the burning of Zozobra but Zozofest is now underway. At Zozofest people can get a first look at Old Man Gloom before he travels to Fort Marcy Park. It’s all happening on the western end of Santa Fe Place Mall. This year, the Zozobra […]
Federal warrant: Suspect in Española murder had accomplices
Two women are now being accused of acting as his getaway drivers, not only in the murder but in another robbery days before. Now, investigating agencies are trying to figure out how to charge the women.
Comments / 0