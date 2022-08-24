ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe Rail Yard now taking artist submissions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Rail Yard Park Conservancy is looking for artists to display their work. Proposals are now being accepted for two projects for the next year. Artists are asked to submit work that can be placed outdoors and that will engage the community. Each project will receive a $1,000 reward. Proposals […]
CHART report shows divided Santa Fe over obelisk future

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years’ worth of work and hours of community meetings appear to show Santa Feans are still split on what they think should happen to the controversial plaza obelisk. It’s been almost two years since the “Soldiers Obelisk,” which was on display since 1866, was toppled by protestors in the Santa Fe […]
