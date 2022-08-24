Read full article on original website
Kiski Area, Norwin volleyball teams ready to play outdoors again
The Kiski Area and Norwin girls volleyball teams kick off their seasons Monday evening, and for the second year in a row, the rivals will take their nonsection matchup outside. The Cavaliers and Knights expect a big crowd and good weather for the Pack the Park Volleyball Classic, an event...
Trib HSSN Football Player of The Week 2022: Week Zero
At Penn-Trafford, they love their green and gold. Last season, Carter Green helped lead the Warriors to the school’s first WPIAL and PIAA football championships with 1,265 yards passing and 1,155 yards rushing. After Green graduated in the spring, P-T coach John Ruane decided to stay Greene and moved...
WPIAL Football Week 0 Friday Night Scoreboard
High school football officially starts tonight and be sure to stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:26 PM)- Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:50 PM)- Update (9:42 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update...
Seneca Valley hangs on as late field-goal attempt by Penn Hills is off target
A back-and-forth game between the Class 5A Penn Hills and 6A Seneca Valley came down to the final play as Penn Hills kicker Owen Williams missed a 34-yard field goal to allow the Raiders to hang onto a 17-15 victory in Week Zero. “It was an ugly win, but it...
High school football roundup for Week Zero: Penn-Trafford holds off Canon-McMillan
Conlan Greene threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 42 yards and another score as Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford held off Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan, 35-28, in a nonconference football game Friday night. Daniel Tarabrella caught nine passes for 140 yards and the game’s first...
Westmoreland football notebook: Secret is out on Latrobe’s Fulton
Latrobe first-year football coach Ron Prady joked Friday night that the “secret’s out” on Robby Fulton IV, his senior running back and linebacker. There won’t be any hiding his secret weapon now. “He’s something else,” Prady said after Fulton, a transfer from Central Catholic, rushed for...
George Guido: Freeport no stranger to christening H.S. football stadiums
While Freeport opened its new stadium six years ago, the Yellowjackets will help christen another new stadium Friday. Freeport will help South Allegheny open its new facility Friday at the school’s campus in Liberty Borough. But Freeport being on hand to open a new stadium is nothing new. Besides...
Austin Caye makes impact on offense, defense as Bethel Park tops North Hills
Defense was key for Bethel Park in its 22-10 win over North Hills on Friday night. Led by senior Austin Caye’s pair of interceptions, the Black Hawks’ defense kept the Indians from scoring an offensive touchdown en route to the season-opening victory. “He’s tough to defend,” Bethel Park...
Dashawn Carter boosts South Allegheny past Yough
South Allegheny’s first drive of the new season didn’t exactly provide ideal results. The Gladiators converted a 25-yard pass on their first play from scrimmage before committing four penalties and eventually punting on a fourth-and-46 deep in their own territory. “We had a good gain right there and...
Brad Birch perseveres in pressure-packed opener, lifting Gateway past Mt. Lebanon
Fourth-and-20 is a pressure situation no quarterback wants, but Brad Birch knew where the ball needed to go. The Gateway quarterback threw a high, arcing pass toward receiver Dallas Harper, who cut his route a little short, came down with the ball and scored on a 34-yard catch. That was the first of three TDs thrown by Birch, a high-profile junior who understands the pressures that comes with playing quarterback.
Hempfield rolls past Greensburg Salem in game shortened by lightning
The only thing that slowed down the Hempfield football team’s offense Friday was a lightning delay at the end of the first half. Play was stopped with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the first half because of lightning in the area. The game was called at 9:15 p.m....
Running game helps propel Plum past Kiski Area in opener
In their first meeting since 2017 and the 34th overall between the football teams, Plum scored 21 second-half points to come away with a 35-14 opening-night victory over Kiski Area. Both teams were conference opponents from 2014-17, and, despite the loss, Kiski Area still holds a (17-16-1) lead in the...
Greensburg Central Catholic runs away from Mt. Pleasant
A late-August dogfight became a rout in a hurry. Did lightning provide Greensburg Central Catholic a spark?. Da’sjon Craggette rushed for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns during a crucial second-half rally, Tyree Turner passed for 109 yards and two scores and Greensburg Central Catholic tallied 28 third-quarter points after a lengthy weather delay to run away from host Mt. Pleasant, 56-35, on Friday night in a season-opening WPIAL football game.
Mars surges past Montour as coach Eric Kasperowicz wins in return to sidelines
A year ago, coaches and players throughout Western Pennsylvania had a familiar refrain following their Week Zero contests. They got, as so many said, “back to normal.”. Eric Kasperowicz finally got to experience that. The former Pine-Richland coach, who was controversially ousted last spring by the school’s administration, returned...
Latrobe dominates Derry in football opener
Neighboring rivals Latrobe and Derry had a lot in common heading into their season-opening matchup. Both have new coaches — Ron Prady at Latrobe, Mike Arone at Derry. Both are stepping down to new classifications — Latrobe to Class 4A, Derry to 2A. Both have switched to odd-man...
Florida State too much for Duquesne in season opener
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili surpassed 100 rushing yards, and Florida State dominated Duquesne, 47-7, in a lightning-delayed game Saturday. The Seminoles ran for 406 yards and opened the season with a victory for the first time since 2016. Ward (14 carries, 127 yards),...
Burrell uses ground game to earn season-opening win over Jeannette
Burrell opened the season with a win over an old nemesis. The Bucs defeated Jeannette for the first time since 1993 with a 31-10 victory over the Jayhawks on Friday at McKee Stadium. Jeannette still has a 15-4 lead in the all-time series that dates to 1971. The Bucs used...
Shooting Guard Cashius McNeilly No Longer With Pitt Men’s Basketball Team
Some news out of left field concerning the Pitt men’s basketball program. Former JUCO guard Cashius McNeilly, who signed with the Panthers back in June, is no longer with the Panthers basketball program. Pittsburgh Sports Now has not yet heard a reason for this late departure. The 6’4″ guard...
The 8-ball champions of the world hail from Monongahela
The team members of “Triple Threat” play pool out of their home base at Main Street Tavern in Monongahela. They are back from Las Vegas where they won the 2022 APA World 8-Ball Championship. Triple Threat took home $30,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to their...
Three More Districts Return To Class
Students from three more districts in Butler County head back to school today. It’s the first day of school for Freeport, Knoch, and Moniteau. As we’ve reported, this is the first year for the newly renamed Knoch School District. In addition to the new name, there are also...
