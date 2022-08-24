Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps spike today, cold front looming for the start of the week
The noisy showers and thunderstorms that rolled across the Sunflower State last night are tracking east this morning and out of the region. A few lingering showers are moving through Southcentral Kansas this morning but will quickly fizzle out later this morning. A stray shower or two will be possible...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Scattered showers track east overnight, temps climb for tomorrow
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are rolling through Kansas this evening. Heavy rain, strong winds, and hail will be possible for isolated storms tonight. A Marginal Risk is in place from Southwest to Northeast Kansas as we could see a few isolated severe storms. Rain follows us overnight for those in...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Introducing spotty rain chances into early next week
Friday will be our hottest day of the near future across the Sunflower State. Those in central Kansas will see the warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be up a bit at times, especially out to the west. Clouds increase a little bit later on in the day.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quiet pattern becomes a bit more active
High pressure continues to be in the driver seat across the region today. This is giving us toasty temperatures and non-existent rain chances…for now. Highs soar above average for this time of year. Most of us end up in the lower to mid 90s Friday afternoon. Humidity levels stay on the lower end with light winds and abundant strong sunshine early on. Watch clouds increase throughout the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Hotter temps expected Thursday and Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says wake-up temperatures are a little warmer than the last few days and the day ahead will follow suit. Under bright blue skies expect highs in the middle 90s or five degrees above average. The sunshine sticks around on Friday and so do...
adastraradio.com
Western Kansas Drought is Severe but Not Historical Worst
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KNS) – 2022 is shaping up to be a historically severe year for dry, hot weather in Kansas. But, it still falls far short of the worst droughts in the state’s history. Roughly one-third of Kansas is now in extreme or exceptional drought. In Dodge...
How to see the Artemis 1 launch? Wichita and Hutchinson host watch parties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–The excitement surrounding the Artemis launch extends to the air capital. Space and aviation fans alike will have a chance to watch the launch together from the comfort of Wichita. The Kansas aviation museum is ready to welcome visitors for its Artemis I launch party. This launch is an important one and one […]
KAKE TV
'This is a story without a happy ending': Family of Wichita man hurt in crash prepare to say goodbye
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Months after a June 3 crash in Goddard that critically injured 21-year-old Wyatt Wilkinson of Wichita, his family says they're preparing to say goodbye. Emergency crews responded to the area of 183rd and Sunset in Goddard back on June 3 at around 4:05 p.m. When crews arrived, they found Wilkinson with critical injuries. Police say Wilkinson was traveling northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Authorities told KAKE News at the time that Wilkinson was also wearing safety gear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSN.com
Few rumbles to start the weekend, temps not too toasty
Our next front will move through the area today and spark our next chance of showers and storms. Some isolated activity has already started to develop to the north and around I-70. When it comes to our temperatures there will not be much of a change from yesterday despite the...
One dead following early morning shooting in Derby
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Derby Police Department (DPD), one person has died as a result of an early morning shooting Sunday, Aug. 28. Derby police say they responded around 2:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 1200 block of N. Westview. One person died as a result of the […]
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (August 26-28)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
KWCH.com
Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Three perish in 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas
KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people died after a 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 10th St. and NE 100th Ave. about 10 miles east of Kingman with reports of a crash.
111 animals adopted during Clear the Shelters
WICHITA, Kan/. (KSNW) — 111 animals were adopted during Clear the Shelters at the Kansas Humane Society in Wichita and the Golden Belt Humane Society in Great Bend. At the Kansas Humane Society, 91 animals were adopted, 54 cats and 37 dogs. At the Golden Belt Humane Society, 20 animals were adopted, 10 dogs, eight […]
Kansas is ready for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1
KANSAS (KSNW) – Both the Cosmosphere and Kansas Aviation Museum are hosting watch parties for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket when it is set to launch on Monday. This is an astronaut-free launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take its trip to the moon and […]
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Wichita
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Wichita, KS Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Wichita from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
Save yourself a trip: These Wichita-area favorite restaurants are closed through mid-September
The owners say they are saving expenses, giving staff a break and performing maintenance
How this dry, hot year stacks up against the worst droughts in Kansas history
Even for a perennially dry region like western Kansas, this year sticks out. Barely any rain. Temperatures that bake the soil into a cracked, parched mess. And forecasts that don't offer much hope of relief. This summer in Dodge City ranks as its 5th hottest on record. And this year...
Big concerts at INTRUST Bank Arena brings hopeful sign for local businesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Getting back to business. For the first time since before the pandemic, INTRUST Bank Arena had a sold-out crowd Thursday night for country singer Morgan Wallen. “We have had a lot of great concerts and great events since then. But packing the house with 12,000 fans. People from all over the […]
Comments / 0