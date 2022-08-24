ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quiet pattern becomes a bit more active

High pressure continues to be in the driver seat across the region today. This is giving us toasty temperatures and non-existent rain chances…for now. Highs soar above average for this time of year. Most of us end up in the lower to mid 90s Friday afternoon. Humidity levels stay on the lower end with light winds and abundant strong sunshine early on. Watch clouds increase throughout the day.
Wichita, KS
KWCH.com

Hotter temps expected Thursday and Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says wake-up temperatures are a little warmer than the last few days and the day ahead will follow suit. Under bright blue skies expect highs in the middle 90s or five degrees above average. The sunshine sticks around on Friday and so do...
adastraradio.com

Western Kansas Drought is Severe but Not Historical Worst

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KNS) – 2022 is shaping up to be a historically severe year for dry, hot weather in Kansas. But, it still falls far short of the worst droughts in the state’s history. Roughly one-third of Kansas is now in extreme or exceptional drought. In Dodge...
KAKE TV

'This is a story without a happy ending': Family of Wichita man hurt in crash prepare to say goodbye

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Months after a June 3 crash in Goddard that critically injured 21-year-old Wyatt Wilkinson of Wichita, his family says they're preparing to say goodbye. Emergency crews responded to the area of 183rd and Sunset in Goddard back on June 3 at around 4:05 p.m. When crews arrived, they found Wilkinson with critical injuries. Police say Wilkinson was traveling northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Authorities told KAKE News at the time that Wilkinson was also wearing safety gear.
KSN.com

Few rumbles to start the weekend, temps not too toasty

Our next front will move through the area today and spark our next chance of showers and storms. Some isolated activity has already started to develop to the north and around I-70. When it comes to our temperatures there will not be much of a change from yesterday despite the...
KSN News

One dead following early morning shooting in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Derby Police Department (DPD), one person has died as a result of an early morning shooting Sunday, Aug. 28. Derby police say they responded around 2:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 1200 block of N. Westview. One person died as a result of the […]
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (August 26-28)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers planning ahead amid severe drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Eck Agriculture is a fourth-generation family farm with crops in Kingman and Harper counties. Darrin Eck manages the operation and says the drought is impacting all of the crops this year. Eck said, “A lot of stress to deal with a drought and keeping cattle fed...
msn.com

Three perish in 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas

KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people died after a 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 10th St. and NE 100th Ave. about 10 miles east of Kingman with reports of a crash.
KSN News

111 animals adopted during Clear the Shelters

WICHITA, Kan/. (KSNW) — 111 animals were adopted during Clear the Shelters at the Kansas Humane Society in Wichita and the Golden Belt Humane Society in Great Bend. At the Kansas Humane Society, 91 animals were adopted, 54 cats and 37 dogs. At the Golden Belt Humane Society, 20 animals were adopted, 10 dogs, eight […]
KSN News

Kansas is ready for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1

KANSAS (KSNW) – Both the Cosmosphere and Kansas Aviation Museum are hosting watch parties for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket when it is set to launch on Monday. This is an astronaut-free launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take its trip to the moon and […]
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Wichita

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Wichita, KS Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Wichita from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Hutch Post

Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
