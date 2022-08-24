SMH ppl are still crying about something that happened 5 years ago?? Lol just write about how the Astros have one of the best records in baseball right now 🤷🏽♂️😂😂
Sign stealing has been going on in baseball since the game was invented. It doesn't matter if you know what pitch is coming you still have to hit the ball.
this information doesn't make it worse. they already owned up to it. if someone was caught cheating then owned up to doing it, does it make it worse to find evidence that they did what they admitted to? no. however, if Luhnow said he didn't know about it, this might make it worse for HIM. I believe he admitted to it, which is why he was fired and is still out of the league. the wording is just a way to get people to read their article.
Comments / 224