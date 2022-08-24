ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers release S Donovan Stiner, claim Elijah Riley off waivers

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
On Wendesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had claimed former New York Jets safety Elijah Riley off waivers and to make room on the training camp roster released safety Donovan Stiner.

Riley was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the last of the 2021 season on the New York Jets practice squad before being released. Riley started seven games in 2021 with the Jets and finished the season with 45 total tackles.

Stiner played in both Steelers preseason games and had four tackles. The Steelers will play their preseason finale on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

