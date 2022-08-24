ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cozad, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Cozad man arrested in connection to Paradise City shooting

KEARNEY, NE — A Cozad man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting at a Central Nebraska strip club. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Corey Brestel on Tuesday on charges of possession of a defaced firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. The accusations date back to the early morning hours of July 31 when the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Paradise City Gentleman’s Club near Elm Creek.
COZAD, NE
Kearney Hub

Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar

KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte falls to Grand Island in Home Opener

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs kicked off their 2022 season on the road in Omaha against the Papillion-La Vista South Titans. The Dawgs came up short in their season opener against Papillion-La Vista South by a final score of 35-21. In their Week One match-up the Dawgs host the Grand Island Islanders and are looking to get their first win of the 2022 season.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
knopnews2.com

Maywood-Hayes Center knocks off Sutherland

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood-Hayes Center knocked off the visiting Sutherland Sailors Thursday night in Hayes Center 41-22. The Wolves led 28-16 at the half en route to the victory in the season opener. Next up for Maywood-Hayes Center (1-0) is a trip to South Loup on September 2nd, while...
SUTHERLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

Hershey volleyball defeats Broken Bow in 5 set thriller

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey got the victory Thursday night over Broken Bow on the Volleyball court in a five set thriller 3-2. Hershey would take sets 2,4, and 5 en route to the victory, taking the final set by a score of 15-13. Hershey moves to 1-0 on the...
BROKEN BOW, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Gothenburg defeats Cozad at home in their Season Opener

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For their Season Opener, the Gothenburg Swedes host their cross-county rival, the Cozad Haymakers for a match-up on the volleyball court. The Swedes would sweep the Haymakers three sets to none. In set one, Gothenburg wins it 25-14. The Swedes took the second set by a score of 25-6. Then, in the final set, Gothenburg wins it 25-17.
GOTHENBURG, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program

KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The newest restaurant opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. It isn’t Diego Xiquin’s first restaurant but this new location, Szechuan Buffet & Sushi Bar, has a different twist. Instead of serving up just entrées, it offers a buffet. Along with the buffet option, it also offer different types of sushi. It’s located at 1902 Jeffers Street.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
York News-Times

2 senior care facilities in Lexington to close

LEXINGTON — Plum Creek Care Center and WEL-Life assisted living at Lexington announced they will close this fall. Lantis Enterprises, the South Dakota-based owners of the facilities, said residents and staff were told Wednesday. Lantis has not yet responded to questions about the closure. Lantis Enterprises operates 21 long-term...
LEXINGTON, NE
knopnews2.com

Friday Night Sports Hero: Sid Miller

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Anselmo-Merna Senior, Sid Miller, is an incredibly accomplished athlete excelling in not only football but also in, wrestling and Rodeo where he competes in Tie-Down roping. Last season Sid helped the Coyotes reach the quarterfinals of the State Football Playoffs. Then, during Wrestling Season, he was the State Runner-up for his weight class. Finally, over the summer Sid competed in the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo where he became a State Champion Tie-Down Roper.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

NPCC volleyball plays at home for the first time

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC knights get their season underway on Friday night. Looking to make improvements off of last year’s 17-15 record and 3-2 in the conference. There’s a lot of hype and optimism coming into this new season as they are taking on Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
klkntv.com

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
knopnews2.com

Maxwell defeats Morrill on their road in Season Opener

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats hit the road for Morrill for their Season Opener. Last season the Wildcats ended the year with a 1-7 record and are hoping they can improve on that this season starting with Morrill. In the end, the Wildcats went on to defeat the...
MAXWELL, NE
knopnews2.com

Hershey Hornets uses paintball tournament to raise funds

HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - The second annual Lincoln County Amateur Tournament Fundraiser event will be on Sunday out in Hershey. This event is open for beginners trying to get their feet wet in the sport of paintball, or for a group of friends that just want to have fun. The event begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday with an entry fee of $200 per four-man team.
HERSHEY, NE
KSNB Local4

HPS, GIPS status on controversial library books

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Superintendents at Hastings and Grand Island public schools Wednesday reported on books about gender and sexual identity which sparked controversy earlier this week. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, during an interview Monday on an Omaha radio station questioned the use of those books and specifically...
KEARNEY, NE

