Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, ramming her car near Sutherland Reservoir
SUTHERLAND, Neb.-A man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and rammed her car. On Friday at around 7:51 a.m., deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of two vehicles parked on State Farm Rd., just west of Sutherland Reservoir. A deputy arrived on...
Cozad man arrested in connection to Paradise City shooting
KEARNEY, NE — A Cozad man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting at a Central Nebraska strip club. Authorities arrested 24-year-old Corey Brestel on Tuesday on charges of possession of a defaced firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. The accusations date back to the early morning hours of July 31 when the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Paradise City Gentleman’s Club near Elm Creek.
Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
North Platte falls to Grand Island in Home Opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs kicked off their 2022 season on the road in Omaha against the Papillion-La Vista South Titans. The Dawgs came up short in their season opener against Papillion-La Vista South by a final score of 35-21. In their Week One match-up the Dawgs host the Grand Island Islanders and are looking to get their first win of the 2022 season.
Nebraska troopers locate more than 60 pounds of meth, fentanyl inside foam statues
Two people were arrested after a significant amount of meth and fentanyl was found in foam statues.
Maywood-Hayes Center knocks off Sutherland
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maywood-Hayes Center knocked off the visiting Sutherland Sailors Thursday night in Hayes Center 41-22. The Wolves led 28-16 at the half en route to the victory in the season opener. Next up for Maywood-Hayes Center (1-0) is a trip to South Loup on September 2nd, while...
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why.
Hershey volleyball defeats Broken Bow in 5 set thriller
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey got the victory Thursday night over Broken Bow on the Volleyball court in a five set thriller 3-2. Hershey would take sets 2,4, and 5 en route to the victory, taking the final set by a score of 15-13. Hershey moves to 1-0 on the...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
Gothenburg defeats Cozad at home in their Season Opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For their Season Opener, the Gothenburg Swedes host their cross-county rival, the Cozad Haymakers for a match-up on the volleyball court. The Swedes would sweep the Haymakers three sets to none. In set one, Gothenburg wins it 25-14. The Swedes took the second set by a score of 25-6. Then, in the final set, Gothenburg wins it 25-17.
Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program
KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
New Asian buffet is now open in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The newest restaurant opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. It isn’t Diego Xiquin’s first restaurant but this new location, Szechuan Buffet & Sushi Bar, has a different twist. Instead of serving up just entrées, it offers a buffet. Along with the buffet option, it also offer different types of sushi. It’s located at 1902 Jeffers Street.
2 senior care facilities in Lexington to close
LEXINGTON — Plum Creek Care Center and WEL-Life assisted living at Lexington announced they will close this fall. Lantis Enterprises, the South Dakota-based owners of the facilities, said residents and staff were told Wednesday. Lantis has not yet responded to questions about the closure. Lantis Enterprises operates 21 long-term...
Friday Night Sports Hero: Sid Miller
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Anselmo-Merna Senior, Sid Miller, is an incredibly accomplished athlete excelling in not only football but also in, wrestling and Rodeo where he competes in Tie-Down roping. Last season Sid helped the Coyotes reach the quarterfinals of the State Football Playoffs. Then, during Wrestling Season, he was the State Runner-up for his weight class. Finally, over the summer Sid competed in the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo where he became a State Champion Tie-Down Roper.
NPCC volleyball plays at home for the first time
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The NPCC knights get their season underway on Friday night. Looking to make improvements off of last year’s 17-15 record and 3-2 in the conference. There’s a lot of hype and optimism coming into this new season as they are taking on Northeastern Junior College Plainswomen.
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
Maxwell defeats Morrill on their road in Season Opener
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats hit the road for Morrill for their Season Opener. Last season the Wildcats ended the year with a 1-7 record and are hoping they can improve on that this season starting with Morrill. In the end, the Wildcats went on to defeat the...
Kearney middle school students earn titles in state, national scholarship pageants
KEARNEY — Avery Autry, Gisele Guthard and Sophia Lauber love dressing up and competing in pageants. Yet the activity they love often makes them targets of bullying. “I get bullied a lot at school because I’m that girly girl, and I like to like curl my hair in the mornings. I like to wear makeup. I love glitter,” said Autry.
Hershey Hornets uses paintball tournament to raise funds
HERSHEY, Neb. (KNOP) - The second annual Lincoln County Amateur Tournament Fundraiser event will be on Sunday out in Hershey. This event is open for beginners trying to get their feet wet in the sport of paintball, or for a group of friends that just want to have fun. The event begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday with an entry fee of $200 per four-man team.
HPS, GIPS status on controversial library books
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Superintendents at Hastings and Grand Island public schools Wednesday reported on books about gender and sexual identity which sparked controversy earlier this week. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Matt Innis, during an interview Monday on an Omaha radio station questioned the use of those books and specifically...
