NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Anselmo-Merna Senior, Sid Miller, is an incredibly accomplished athlete excelling in not only football but also in, wrestling and Rodeo where he competes in Tie-Down roping. Last season Sid helped the Coyotes reach the quarterfinals of the State Football Playoffs. Then, during Wrestling Season, he was the State Runner-up for his weight class. Finally, over the summer Sid competed in the Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo where he became a State Champion Tie-Down Roper.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO