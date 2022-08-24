ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Police investigate reports of gunfire on Clinton Parkway

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire Saturday morning on Clinton Parkway. In an email, Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Laura McCabe said officers responded about 9 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire at Clinton Parkway and Lawrence Avenue. There were no reported injuries, but after talking with residents, officers suspected the calls were related to gunfire and searched for shell casings. No casings were found, McCabe wrote.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Three men arrested in aggravated robbery investigation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested three men after an investigation into a reported aggravated robbery. Officers were called to the 800 block of SE 15th Street around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Upon investigation, three Topeka men were arrested. Michael Carpenter, 60, James Harvey, 39, and Dalton Hall, 23, were booked into the […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
Person
Laura Mccabe
LJWORLD

Lawrence man arrested after fight results in stab wounds and serious head injuries

A fight between two men has led to serious injuries to both and a felony charge for one. The man who has been charged in Douglas County District Court, Xavier Micheal Wilson, 21, of Lawrence, suffered stab wounds during the Tuesday night incident and was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, while the other man was treated for serious head injuries, according to Lawrence police.
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
AUBURN, KS
KCTV 5

Independence woman sentenced 20 years for shooting that killed boyfriend

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/AP) --- An Independence woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her boyfriend in July 2021. Katie Black, 27, was sentenced on Friday by a Jackson County judge. Black pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with electronic monitoring equipment. Ryan...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
WIBW

One arrested after road rage incident along K-10 near Eudora

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested in Eudora on Thursday after he allegedly intentionally slammed his brakes and swerved into a vehicle behind him during a road rage incident along K-10. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, deputies were notified of a possible road rage incident on K-10 near mile marker 19 which involved two vehicles.
EUDORA, KS
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Homeless camp catches fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County Deputies arrest 2 suspected ‘package thieves’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two women have been arrested on multiple theft-related charges for allegedly stealing package from front porches. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea D. Mullinix, 35, and Kelsey L. Sanstra, 24, both of Topeka, are under arrest for charges of theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft. Mullinix […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

