ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Musicians Club breaks ground on renovation

By Franz Ross
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TG9Q7_0hU4C2K200

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local and state leaders broke ground on a major renovation at The Colored Musicians Club in Buffalo on Wednesday.

The club is over 100 years old, and is the only remaining African-American music club in the United States.

Crews will build a new entrance, expand the performing space, and restore the façade. The project’s price tag is just under $3 million. Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin says supporting the arts helps inspire future generations.

“The right kind of art can move society forward. it can inspire someone to name their babies. the right kind of movie can cause someone to change their mind on bias or racism,” Baskin said.

Some of the all-time greats have performed at the colored musicians club — including Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, and Nat King Cole.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Egyptian culture on display in Tonawanda Sunday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Egyptian culture was on full display in North Tonawanda on Sunday. This event happened at St. Mary & St. Moses Orthodox Church. The festival is to close out the fast of Saint Mary with a feast and it helps spread the culture, faith and food with others. “You’ll find the volunteers […]
TONAWANDA, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Things to Do in Niagara Falls NY For Couples

If you’re planning a romantic getaway in Niagara Falls with your partner, here are some things to do in the area. Visit Clifton Hill, play some mini golf, and ride the Niagara Skywheel. Or, you can try your luck at the Great Canadian Midway. Clifton Hill. Clifton Hill is...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Stand Down veterans event to be held Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An event hosted by Buffalo Stand Down will provide local veterans with a one-stop shop for any resources and needs. The Stand Down, hosted by the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY and the VA Western New York Healthcare System will offer the event on Tuesday and is open to all veterans. […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Restaurants
City
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Free Backpack Giveaway On Saturday At Johnnie B. Wiley In Buffalo

Many organizations are coming together on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to host the biggest backpack giveaway in Buffalo. The event will take place from 10 am to 2 pm at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavillion, located at 1100 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Every student in grades kindergarten through 12th grade will receive one free backpack with school supplies (there are 2,000 bags available). Students MUST be present in order to receive a backpack. Masks must be warn by teachers, adults and children.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Nat King Cole
Person
Louis Armstrong
Power 93.7 WBLK

Veterans Getting A Special Night In Hamburg, New York

There is a special night devoted to the brave men and women of the Western New York community this week and you are invited to join in on the celebration and fun!. The members and staff of the Hamburg Veterans Committee invite you to Thank Our Vets and salute the troops this Thursday at the Hamburg Recreational Center on Lakeview Road. Bring the kids for face painting and a petting zoo! Plus food from some of the area's best restaurants and live music! The evening is capped off by an enormous fireworks display.
HAMBURG, NY
WGRZ TV

Buffalo Funk Festival is back

The music festival honors the life and legacy of Buffalo's very own Rick James. All weekend long, some of the best local musicians will be playing.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Team eyes empty parcel for brewery in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A brewery in Lancaster, still in the conceptual phase, would be developed at Broadway and Pavement Road, where partners Mike Paolini and Joe Pici expect to transition a home brewing passion into a business venture. The team, which includes Pici’s father, also named Joe, is meeting...
LANCASTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#American Music Club#Art#African American Music#Legislature#Food Drink#African American
spectrumlocalnews.com

Backpack giveaways, special sale this weekend for Buffalo students

The cost of school supplies is up 24% this year compared to the fall of 2019. Some of this burden can be lifted with a pair of backpacks giveaways and a special sale this weekend. The 4th Annual Johnnie B. Wiley Backpack Giveaway is Saturday. City officials and Buffalo Police...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Colored Musicians Club expansion project breaks ground

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A place that celebrates the best of Buffalo music is about to get even bigger. Ground was broken on an expansion of the Colored Musicians Club. "It is very critical that we protect and serve our history. That is Black history," Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado said. "There's real power in knowing and understanding history, especially when it comes to Black history in America. Black Americans are foundational to the idea. The very idea of American freedom."
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thechallengernews.com

￼ IT’S A BUFFALO FUNK FEST WEEKEND!

This Year’s 2022 Funk Fest Tribute to Rick James is a 3-Day Celebration Dedicated to the Memory of Jerry Livingston, Beginning With the Jefferson Avenue Block Party Friday 8/26, Followed by the Art of Funk Festival Saturday 8/27 and Ending with the Annual Buffalo Funk Fest Event in MLK Park on Sunday 8/28!
BUFFALO, NY
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
CLARENCE, NY
2 On Your Side

$26 million endowment fund set up for 3 WNY organizations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies is donating $26 million to three Western New York organizations. Those groups are Buffalo City Mission, FeedMore WNY, and Friends of Night People. The money will be disbursed annually through an endowment that has been named the Anne Alford and Manson...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy