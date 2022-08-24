ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Teacher Disciplined for Sharing Access to Banned Books Has Quit

A high school English teacher in Oklahoma has resigned from her position after school officials placed her on administrative leave for sharing with her students a way to access books that the state banned educators from including in their lesson plans. Summer Boismier, who has taught in the state for...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

State votes to leave Mustang accreditation in place, despite appeal

MUSTANG, Okla. — The state voted to leave Mustang’s accreditation status in place, despite an appeal to raise it. After hearing the board’s decision, school officials said they’ll continue to follow all accreditation standards and continue loving their students in the classroom. "We love these teachers....
MUSTANG, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma insurance commissioner offers back-to-school insurance tips

OKLAHOMA CITY — During this busy time of year, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready is reminding Oklahomans that having proper insurance can provide greater peace of mind all year long and protect their family from financial disaster. Here are some insurance tips parents and students should consider before heading...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Maine Writer

Maine School Board RSU 56 removes a book from the school library

Recently, Maine school district 6 (MSAD 6), which serves students from the towns of Buxton, Hollis, Limington, Standish, and Frye Island, had a group of parents request the removal of two books from the school's library. One of the books is on the top ten list of the American Library Association's top ten most challenged books of 2021. The book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe is again being asked to be removed by the parents of another school district.
MAINE STATE
KOCO

Edmond VFW post receives national honor

OKLAHOMA CITY — A group of Edmond veterans is receiving national recognition. They were chosen out of more than 6,000 others. Edmond’s VFW Post 4938 is receiving a big honor. The post was chosen out of thousands to be the VFW’s “Still Serving” post of the month.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Millions of dollars headed to Oklahoma to plug orphaned wells

OKLAHOMA CITY — The federal government is sending millions of dollars to Oklahoma to cap orphaned oil and gas wells. Oklahoma is among the states with the most orphaned wells. Some of them pose environmental risks. Orphaned wells are abandoned, but they could be placed back into production if...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma County sheriffs old and current remember fallen deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY — The community gathered to honor a fallen Oklahoma County deputy during a funeral service Friday afternoon. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed Monday afternoon while serving an eviction notice in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. On Friday, family, friends and members of the law enforcement...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

OKC seeks residents' input on MAPS 4 beautification projects

OKLAHOMA CITY — The city of Oklahoma City is inviting residents to weigh in on which future beautification projects they would like to see. They include enhancement of three pedestrian bridges over the interstates in south Oklahoma City; creating public art or monuments at key intersections, including a statue of Ralph Ellison; and improving approaches to Will Rogers World Airport.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Funeral procession for Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed Monday while in the line of duty. On Friday, the law enforcement community gathered to honor Swartz for his funeral at Crossings Community Church. Authorities have held multiple processions for Swartz. The first was before the funeral,...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
Houston Chronicle

Texas school district bans pronoun use, limits restrooms transgender students can access

No, a Texas school district didn't ban the word "transgender" as some reports Tuesday have suggested. However, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) in North Texas did pass wide-sweeping guidelines Monday that include prohibiting teachers from addressing students by their chosen pronouns if they are inconsistent with the sex listed on their birth certificate.
COLLEYVILLE, TX

